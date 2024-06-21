10 negative body language signals to avoid in your next meeting  

You prepped long and hard for the meeting, but it didn’t play out as you imagined. You felt off. You weren’t plugged in with the group. Your body language may have been to blame.
Feeling connected builds trust, sparks collaboration, and boosts your ability to influence. Yet, we often undermine our potential for connection without even realizing it. From the subtle to the glaringly obvious, negative nonverbal cues can inadvertently sever ties with colleagues. Learning to spot and sidestep these 10 body language traps lets you take control of your presence, dial up your confidence, and create an impact in meetings.
1. Sideline sitting
Opting for a chair along the wall rather than at the table might seem inconsequential, but it sends a clear message: “I don’t want to engage fully.” If you aim to be heard and valued as an active participant, physically positioning yourself at the table is crucial. It signals availability and a willingness to invest in the conversation.
2. The cold shoulder
Non-inclusive body language can be alienating, such as turning away from speakers, burying your gaze in your phone, or staring blankly at the table. On the other hand, body language such as turning your torso toward the speaker, leaning in slightly, and giving an occasional affirming nod along with eye contact express engagement and foster a collaborative team atmosphere. Your physical cues say “I’m with you.”
3. Chin lifts
There’s a movie trope that identifies “the cool dude” just by his greeting. He’s the guy that lifts his chin and says, “S’up?” The challenge with this high-status gesture is that it also inadvertently appears dismissive, creating a psychological height difference that implies superiority. To foster a sense of equality and openness, maintain a level gaze. Imagine your nose, like an airplane’s, doesn’t head for the clouds or descend to the ground when greeting someone.
4. Dancing below deck
Fidgeting or tapping feet below the table, even while maintaining a calm upper body, can distract others. It can shake the table or send little judders through people’s chairs. Also, not matching your “above the table” with the “below the table” demeanor undermines your credibility. Your colleagues pick up on the misaligned body language and are more likely to give weight to the shakes than the calm. Strive for stillness to maintain an atmosphere of respect and project congruity.
5. Approval avalanche
While nodding signifies agreement and approval, excessive nodding can backfire. It can encourage people to talk longer, possibly prolonging discussions unnecessarily. It can also portray you as overly eager to please or impatient and arrogant, just waiting for your chance to interrupt. Balance is key; show agreement when appropriate and practice active listening without overshadowing the conversation.