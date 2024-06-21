10 negative body language signals to avoid in your next meeting  

You prepped long and hard for the meeting, but it didn’t play out as you imagined. You felt off. You weren’t plugged in with the group. Your body language may have been to blame.

Feeling connected builds trust, sparks collaboration, and boosts your ability to influence. Yet, we often undermine our potential for connection without even realizing it. From the subtle to the glaringly obvious, negative nonverbal cues can inadvertently sever ties with colleagues. Learning to spot and sidestep these 10 body language traps lets you take control of your presence, dial up your confidence, and create an impact in meetings.

1. Sideline sitting

Opting for a chair along the wall rather than at the table might seem inconsequential, but it sends a clear message: “I don’t want to engage fully.” If you aim to be heard and valued as an active participant, physically positioning yourself at the table is crucial. It signals availability and a willingness to invest in the conversation.

2. The cold shoulder

Non-inclusive body language can be alienating, such as turning away from speakers, burying your gaze in your phone, or staring blankly at the table. On the other hand, body language such as turning your torso toward the speaker, leaning in slightly, and giving an occasional affirming nod along with eye contact express engagement and foster a collaborative team atmosphere. Your physical cues say “I’m with you.”