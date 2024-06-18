Nigeria’s new coastal highway is modeled after California’s PCH. That’s only one of its problems

BY Chidinma Iwu4 minute read

Last month, Nigeria started work on the 700-kilometer Calabar-Lagos coastal highway project, an undertaking that quickly saw the demolition of 70% of a $200 million beach resort, the dissolution of businesses, and the loss of jobs. According to CNN, Paul Onwuanibe, the owner of the razed resort, didn’t get any advance notice about the demolition until late March when he was told he had seven days to evacuate the property. It didn’t take long after the notice period for the area to become rubble.

The Calabar-Lagos highway is Nigeria’s biggest road project ever, aiming to connect the country’s six geopolitical regions through seven states across more than 435 miles. It’s modeled after roads like California’s Pacific Coast Highway and is estimated to cost between 14 trillion and 15.6 trillion Nigerian nairas ($11 billion to $12.5 billion) over its eight years of construction. But it’s already mired in a slew of controversies. A screenshot from a video released by the Ministry of Works that claims to show demolition work on section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway [Image: Nigerian Ministry of Works/YouTube] An unlawful awarding process A 2007 Public Procurement Act requires all major federal projects to be open to a competitive and publicized bidding process. However, the awarding process for the Calabar-Lagos project bypassed this law. The ministry of works gave the project to Hitech Construction Co., a foreign-owned firm that has the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, on its board. Environmental and infrastructure experts say that this fast-tracked awarding process (which Nigeria’s House of Representatives is investigating) as well as potential environmental risks and extravagant costs could ultimately mean ruin for the project, even if it’s completed.

Enormous costs Omogbai Martins, an engineering project manager who has overseen telecom infrastructure projects and data center constructions, believes that the money being allocated for the Calabar-Lagos highway would be better spent elsewhere, especially given the country’s economic state and soaring inflation. “Why is the government focusing on big, expensive projects when the country is in an economic ruin?” he asks. He’s not alone. “There are many abandoned roads connecting key industrial regions that could have been completed; instead they’re throwing away so much money for this one. It doesn’t make sense,” says Michael Terungwa, an environmental management lead with the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation. He believes the money would be better spent fixing several of the country’s failing roads. Terungwa has been investigating the source of the project’s funding, and says the government hasn’t provided any clarity on where it’s coming from. However, the recent news that the government would allocate 20 trillion Nigerian nairas ($16 billion) of worker pension funds to infrastructure projects clarified things for him. “When I heard the announcement, I realized that this is where they planned to get funding for the coastal project, at the expense of pensioners’ well-being.” The ministries of works and finance did not respond to requests for comment.

Biodiversity loss Alongside cost and transparency concerns, some also worry about the project’s environmental costs. Terungwa notes that the project lacks an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report to prove otherwise. This assessment, required by a 1992 law, is critical for taking on a project as large and as sensitive as this one—especially as the coastal highways it’s modeled after have been in decline for years due to flooding and erosion. “The coastal ecosystem is important in combating climate change. It’s a biodiversity hot spot that you cannot just tamper with without conducting a thorough assessment,” Terungwa says. “The project may contaminate the rivers and degrade the soil along that coastline, and this will endanger the farmers and fishermen communities around it. It’s evident the government is rushing the project, for reasons that are not yet clear to the public.” The president’s office claims that the highway project is on course to improve and connect transportation networks across Nigeria’s coastline, bridge urban-rural industrialization, and cut down travel hours between central economic zones. Yet even these are implausible, according to Terungwa. “It’s not impossible, but you can’t make these bold claims when there’s no ESIA to show that the road won’t be destroyed in the long run,” he says. “How do you know it’ll boost industrialization when it could be flooded and destroyed tomorrow?”

Severed connectivity There’s also a question as to whether the massive construction project could damage the submarine cables underneath it, which ensure data transmission between Nigeria and Europe. Gbenga Adebayo, chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, told Punch that as of May his organization hadn’t been consulted. In a recent stakeholder meeting, the minister of works said the highway would be rerouted to address these connectivity concerns. Lawyer and political commentator Malachy Odo says this is evidence of the lack of preparation and further shows why an ESIA should have been conducted long ago. “They do not even know what would be found in other states that could hamper the project,” he tells Fast Company, adding that the Niger Delta terrain, which is rife with ditches, canals, rivers, and thick forests, could present serious complications for the project. Omogbai agrees that this is yet another indicator of the government’s lack of foresight and adequate planning for the multibillion-dollar project. He told Fast Company that the haphazard implementation is a direct consequence of its hurried and obscure awarding process, stating, “The government is knowingly contravening the constitutional laws it set.”