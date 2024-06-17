You.com startup sets sights on the AI assistants market in latest funding round

BY Reuters1 minute read

The startup behind You.com is raising $50 million in fresh capital, a person familiar with the effort said, as it seeks a foothold in the growing market for assistants with artificial intelligence.

The near-finished Series B funding would value the four-year-old company behind You.com, SuSea Inc, between $700 million and $900 million, the person told Reuters. After ChatGPT ignited interest in You.com’s AI-infused search engine in early 2023, some of its users began looking elsewhere. Microsoft refreshed its Bing search engine with an AI chatbot of its own, while Alphabet’s Google added AI-generated answers for more nuanced queries. You.com’s 11 million visitors in May reflected a year-to-date rise in web traffic, but the number was still below its 20 million peak in February 2023, according to Similarweb data. Its app downloads have decreased an estimated 69% so far in 2024, versus the same period last year, said Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm. Other AI startups have faced similar headwinds.

Against this backdrop, the Palo Alto, California-based company has morphed You.com into an AI assistant, one that’s focused on productivity as well as internet search, its website shows. Richard Socher, its CEO and former Salesforce chief scientist, told Reuters earlier this year that You.com could craft prose or computer code, as well as navigate a sea of technologies to determine the right answer to a user’s query. Socher did not answer a request for comment on this story.

