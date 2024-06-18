The world’s first AI beauty pageant points to the future of social media influencers

The beauty contest features polished travel influencers representing the likes of Morocco and France, humanitarian activists dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues and women’s health advocacy and of course, social media models with perfectly symmetrical faces clad in skin-tight activewear.

But there’s a catch: All were made using artificial intelligence.

A shortlist of 10 AI-generated influencers made it to the final judging stages of the world-first competition, vying for a $20,000 prize purse and the chance to be crowned “Miss AI.” If you were at all skeptical about what the results of such a competition might tell us about the nature of AI influencers and the people who create and control them, the list will probably do little to quell your concerns.

Since the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) announced the pageant, in partnership with content platform Fanvue—a similar platform to OnlyFans—in April, about 1,500 AI creators from the U.S., Africa, South America, India, Japan, South Korea, and Europe entered their contestants, which were judged on three criteria: realism, tech and social clout. The final shortlist includes Kenza Layli, a voice for feminism in the Middle East. Anne Kerdi, a promoter of French tourism and ocean conservation and Aiyana Rainbow, the face of LGBTQ+ activism.