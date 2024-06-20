How employers can improve the hiring process for Gen Z candidates in 4 simple steps

BY Sophie O'Brien4 minute read

Recently, an interview experience between a CEO and a Gen Z candidate went viral for all the wrong reasons. And before you ask, it wasn’t about finishing on time or refusing to work outside their contracted hours. Both are examples of fair boundaries being set but are too often portrayed as “extravagant demands” from Gen Z employees. Rather, it was because the candidate refused to complete a 90-minute competency task, for free. Posted on X, by the CEO who set the task, the post soon went viral and received immense backlash.

This interaction though, like many news stories we’ve seen around press coverage of Gen Z’s working style, prompts the question: Why is there such a disconnect between employers and Gen Z candidates, and how do we fix it? Well, it starts with hiring, and as someone who has built a business helping companies hire intelligent, ambitious Gen Z candidates, I see what works and what doesn’t. And if you want honesty, the traditional hiring process is outdated and inefficient for finding the right people for a role, let alone attracting Gen Z candidates. Here’s what to do instead. Assess whether the role must have previous experience or a degree When we help companies hire for graduate roles, we hold conversations that help us gauge whether previous experience and a degree are even needed. If you’re simply using previous experience and a degree requirement to make life easier when it comes to filtering candidates (as opposed to it being a valid need), you’ll be missing out on a whole wealth of talent.

Yes, there’s no denying that for some roles, degrees are important for technical or practical reasons, for a career in law or medicine. But we also see many jobs where a degree is more of a nice to hav’ than a necessity. Regarding experience, the major issue that Gen Z candidates or job seekers in general face is having “relevant” experience, which for a lot of people isn’t accessible. This might be because they don’t have a contact willing to take them on with no experience, or they can’t afford to work for free, which is still the case with many internships. Yet, they might have experience in a retail or hospitality job, or even life experiences, that can provide transferable skills often overlooked in the traditional hiring process. List the salary or at least a salary range According to Adobe’s 2023 Future Workforce Study, 85% of Gen Z graduates reported they are less likely to apply for a job if the company does not disclose the salary range in the job posting. And rightly so. Why should a candidate have to go through multiple rounds of interviews, only to find out that the salary might not even cover their living expenses?

You must review your entry-level salaries before posting roles, too. We see roles that don’t offer career progression can offer competitive pay, to offset the lack of quick progression. So, if your company offers a low salary purely because it’s an entry-level job (even though you could offer more), you’re alienating Gen Z candidates who can’t survive on that salary, and narrowing your pool of applicants. This negatively impacts your diversity and applicant pool. At best, entry-level salary transparency will attract more candidates so you have a wider pool of talent to choose from, and at the very least, it will show candidates that you can pay a fair living wage which is adequate to cover their bills and living expenses. Over-communicate throughout the interview process While candidates usually welcome a second-round interview, dragging the processes out for too long, or lacking communication throughout the interview stages, will leave any candidate frustrated.

If you’re thinking of making a new hire, you need to determine internally beforehand how many stages will be necessary to assess whether this person is a good fit. Communicate these stages to the candidate and let them know what will be assessed at each stage. This way you’ll avoid frustrations caused by miscommunication and your interviewee will be at ease by knowing what to expect, so they can put their best foot forward. Additionally, an unintended consequence of dragging out the interview process is that you can end up losing out on your preferred candidate, as they’ll be receiving offers while you’re insisting on another round of interviews. It’s also crucial to incorporate a feedback stage. Even if unsuccessful, a candidate has sacrificed their time to attend an interview, so they should at least be given feedback as to why. Plus, giving them feedback and constructive criticism is invaluable to them in their job search. This step is also essential for a positive candidate experience. Be transparent about your working culture Gen Zs are not afraid to leave jobs that don’t serve them. According to a report from ResumeLab, 83% of Gen Zs consider themselves to be job hoppers. The report also found that Gen Z workers prioritized a healthy work-life balance, satisfying job duties, a good relationship with coworkers, and meaningful job and career development over a high salary.