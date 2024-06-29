How to find and search YouTube video transcripts on your phone

YouTube videos are an amazing source of knowledge. But they’re often long, and trying to find a specific shred of info within an hour-long video isn’t exactly a great use of your time.
Google will soon let some people use its Gemini AI tool to ask questions about a YouTube video on an Android phone. But you can do that and even more today, on any platform you’re using.
Let me show you to dig through a YouTube video to find anything you’re looking for as quickly as possible, even on devices where such actions aren’t yet officially available.
Your YouTube searching secret
YouTube does have a built-in transcript feature, but it’s a little half-baked, without any search capabilities—and Google only offers it sporadically on smartphones, with some videos showing such info and others failing to do so.
➜ You don’t need Google’s blessing to find what you need from your phone, though. The free YouTube Transcript website from Merlin AI will help you quickly turn any video into text—and from there, you’ve got all sorts of interesting options.
The tool is completely free and web-based, and you don’t even need to create an account to access it. You can use it as much as you like, and it couldn’t be much easier.