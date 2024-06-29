How to find and search YouTube video transcripts on your phone

YouTube videos are an amazing source of knowledge. But they’re often long, and trying to find a specific shred of info within an hour-long video isn’t exactly a great use of your time.

Google will soon let some people use its Gemini AI tool to ask questions about a YouTube video on an Android phone. But you can do that and even more today, on any platform you’re using.

Let me show you to dig through a YouTube video to find anything you’re looking for as quickly as possible, even on devices where such actions aren’t yet officially available.

