Talent for growth

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

New data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows workers are leaving their current employer for a new one, often in search of higher pay, more growth opportunities, or a change in industry. Hiring rates also continue to outpace quit rates, as many workers have been transitioning to other jobs in search of an improved work-life balance and flexibility, increased compensation, or a strong company culture that also aligns with their own sense of purpose.

The “war for talent” has been around since the late 1990s and things have only gotten harder, faster. To stand out, companies must move beyond simply developing their workforce to innovating for it and their industry. This will require challenging traditional norms of thinking and investing in innovative ways to remove barriers and broaden and diversify our talent pools. Trane Technologies brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For this global climate innovator, the value of integrating company culture with workforce innovation—particularly when it comes to growing skills-based talent—is helping drive the company’s purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. INNOVATION, SKILLS-BASED STRATEGY, AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT With nearly 38,000 openings for HVAC technicians projected each year, on average, over the next decade, Trane Technologies is pioneering new pathways to training and career advancement for skills-based talent while cultivating an inclusive, uplifting culture.

“Every manufacturing company is facing a massive talent shortage, and because of that, the future sustainability of their business could be at risk,” says Betsey Strobl, vice president of talent and organization capabilities for Trane Technologies. “We believe that investing in a diverse workforce is essential and the best type of catalyst for growth. We know that every person’s background and perspective bring value to our business, which is why we work every day to create an environment where people can grow, thrive, and uplift one another. When we get that right, we create a special place where people can’t imagine leaving.” Recognizing knowledge, skills, and abilities come from many sources; that the experience of how those skills were acquired adds value to the company; and changing our own expectations about what’s truly necessary for those entering the workforce are all critical solutions for helping to solve our labor market challenges. To date, Trane Technologies has removed the 4-year degree requirement for more than a dozen types of critical roles across the company, including account managers, plant supervisors, maintenance managers, transportation planners, and test stand engineers.

“A skills-forward strategy ensures we are looking at the whole person rather than just a credential on paper and helps us challenge the myth that no degree means no skills,” says Strobl. “That approach, backed by a purpose-led, performance-driven culture that empowers team members to thrive at work and at home, will bolster our future workforce, today.” For Trane Technologies, the key to those efforts has been the development of innovative programs and partnerships aimed at on-the-job training and career advancement, such as its Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP). Accredited by the U.S. Department of Labor, the TAP is a nationwide, four-year paid program designed to recruit and train aspiring HVAC technicians—regardless of experience or education. While in the program, apprentices earn a full-time wage and receive annual raises with demonstrated skill assessment. “The TAP provides us a real pathway to focus on the skills, attributes, and potential a person has, versus the experience they don’t have yet,” says Strobl. “In turn, we are helping provide our apprentices with a powerful sense of direction and belonging—and opportunities for an entire career.”

Since its launch in 2023, the TAP has supported more than 120 service technician apprentices nationwide across three cohorts, with more than a third of apprentices coming from underrepresented populations. Trane Technologies’ commitment to fostering talent and emphasis on personal growth also extends to helping employees access opportunities for learning by reducing the upfront financial burden. In 2023, the company repositioned its policy of tuition reimbursement to tuition advancement, while also adding technical certifications including HVAC and building automation technology as qualified programs. With these changes, nearly 730 employees took advantage of tuition-support opportunities in 2023—a 39% increase from 2022. CREATING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL Solving industry talent shortages is a steep task, but there is unquestionable opportunity in bolstering company culture with deeply integrated workforce innovation practices—both equally valuable, and valued, parts of the employee experience.