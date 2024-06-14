Nvidia’s DOJ probe is proof of the chipmaker’s market dominance, experts say

After the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached an agreement to open an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, one might have expected some ensuing market panic. This is, after all, a first step by the federal government—namely the DOJ, who’s taking the lead here—to attempt to regulate the chipmaker. Yet, Nvidia’s stock remained largely undisrupted.

Answering why speaks not just to the nature of the financial markets, but also to Nvidia’s utter dominance in the chip market.

“Overnight, everyone knows who Nvidia is,” Joe Camberato, founder and CEO of National Business Capital, tells Fast Company. “I think [the probe] is a testament to their growth and, in a way, it should be something they’re proud of.”

In many respects, the probe seems to be merely a response to Nvidia’s market dominance (the company is estimated to have a grip on as much as 90% of the market for chips).