A classical composer just brought down a Chinese state-run YouTube channel over copyright infringement

A Chinese state-run TV channel’s YouTube presence has been taken offline after repeatedly infringing the copyright of a California-based composer.
Kerry Muzzey’s music has been played in the background of TV shows like Glee and So You Think You Can Dance?—two productions that legally bought licences to play his music in their shows. But Muzzey, who is based in California, spends much of his days battling those who are less scrupulous, trying to reclaim the rights to his music that has been used illegally in the background of TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos.
Muzzey wages war with those who steal his music using YouTube’s ContentID system, which automatically tracks where copyrighted material has been used, and allows copyright owners to issue strikes that put a freeze on the infringing copyright. If a YouTube channel receives enough copyright strikes, it’s taken offline permanently—or terminated. Until that point, the videos remain offline, unless Muzzey and the infringers reach an agreement—at which point he can lift the claims.
That’s how it’s meant to work in theory. But in practice, Muzzey has found YouTube’s copyright claims system labyrinthine, and its rules unequally applied. “The way this normally plays out is that YouTube will give a channel three strikes. Joe user gets three strikes as of the third strike, your channel’s terminated,” says Muzzey. In his experience, YouTube gives large channels a seven-day grace period to resolve issues with the claimant—or find their account terminated. But historically, Muzzey has found YouTube seems to flout those rules with accounts that are incredibly large, such as those owned by China Central Television (CCTV), a network of dozens of TV channels run by the Chinese state within its borders.
So when CCTV-6, the official movie channel of the Chinese state broadcaster appeared in his list of YouTube channels infringing his copyright earlier this year, Muzzey wasn’t confident that much would happen. “I have constant run-ins with not just CCTV, but networks like Hunan TV, Beijing TV, Mango Digital, iQiyi, Asian Media Network—these are all the big TV networks and distributors in China,” he says. Occasionally, individual videos will be taken down by YouTube for copyright infringement because his music keeps turning up in their movies and TV shows, but that tends to happen in a vacuum. “What I’ve found is that these networks don’t come to you to try to resolve a one-off strike, “ he says. “What I’ve gathered is that they feel some sense of immunity coming from YouTube. They’re basically too big to take down.”
But the scale of the infringement by CCTV-6 irked Muzzey when he encountered it earlier this year. In all, 13 copyright strikes were raised through YouTube’s ContentID system: Three uses of his music in movies, and nine in a talk show about motion pictures. (CCTV-6 did not respond to Fast Company’s request for comment.)
Muzzey exercised his right to issue copyright strikes against them, and CCTV-6 was informed about the risk of their channel being terminated. At that point, the channel used both the carrot and the stick to try and resolve the issue. “They sent me a very nice email saying: ‘We would love to resolve this with you amicably,’ and at the same time that that email came I got their counter notification that they had filed with YouTube saying these claims are false,” he says.