8 questions to ask to make sure you’re not about to be let go

BY Rebecca Houghton4 minute read

Have you ever felt like your job is on the chopping block? It’s a difficult position to be in and it can shake your confidence. Plus, the prolonged uncertainty and anxiety that sets in before an organizational restructure can be especially painful—and many workers are worried about that prospect right now.

According to PwC, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty sparked a surge in corporate restructurings in 2023 and the trend is expected to continue through 2024 as well. The cost of living is up, and so is the cost of business. This means many businesses must restructure to survive, and it means most of us can’t afford to be made redundant. I have been involved in many restructures in my career—as the expert responsible for designing the change, as the leader expected to execute the change (even if I usually disagreed with it), and as someone impacted by restructures. I was even once made redundant by one. What I have learned is that restructures are usually the worst-kept secret in an organization, so if you think it’s coming, it probably is. We are often told that companies make layoff decisions based on business, rather than personal relationships. In break-up terms: It’s not you, it’s them. But the truth is, an organization will always do what they can to retain someone who they believe adds value. In my experience, there is always an “employees to keep” list—even if it’s a secret one. So, how do you make sure you’re on the “keep” list?

Here are eight questions that will help you diagnose what you need to do to increase your job security and stay off that pesky layoff list. If you answer “yes” to six or more of these questions, your job is likely secure. If not, your anxiety may be valid. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to address your job security. Am I perceived as valuable? Have you clearly understood the immediate priorities of your organization at the moment? Are they focused on cost-cutting, innovation, stability, or something else? Clearly aligning your role, efforts, and results with these core needs can help ensure that you are clearly perceived as valuable. Use your employer’s own language to make sure the connections are made. Am I perceived as commercially astute? You might not have “sales” or “revenue” in your position description, but often the most influential leaders are highly commercial. They explore and identify avenues for revenue generation, cost reduction, cost avoidance, and diversification and almost all their ideas (and results) have a dollar figure attached. So ask yourself: are you showing up as commercially minded, or are your ideas and results lacking commercial acumen?

Is my team engaged and performing despite uncertainty? Good leadership becomes even more important in times of uncertainty. Leading with optimistic realism in times of stress can go a long way to helping your team maintain their resilience and stay focused. Importantly, if someone can keep performing when those around them are losing their heads indulging in speculation and gossip, then they are less likely to lose their jobs—and so are you. Am I being decisive despite ambiguity? We can often become paralyzed with uncertainty when a company restructure is in the cards—and for good reason. If a leader is no longer certain about making decisions and says things like “do nothing at the moment” people tend to freeze. My advice? Don’t listen. High performers are like sharks, they keep moving. Focus on work that has value no matter what happens next. If your next move makes sense regardless of the company expanding, contracting, or merging, then it’s probably a good use of time and demonstrates you can lead during times of ambiguity. Am I asking for feedback despite my inner fears? When we are nervous about a restructure, it’s natural to want to keep your head down. However, that is a mistake. As I like to say: “visible is valuable.” One of the best ways to remain visible in the right way is to ask and act on feedback. Asking for feedback is considered a sign of confidence. Acting on feedback is seen as a sign of competence. Asking them how you’re tracking against their feedback is seen as high performance.

Am I seen as operationally efficient? In tough times, efficiency is king. It’s not sexy, but it’s true. Great workers are exceptionally efficient. So evaluate your workflows and identify areas where streamlining is possible. Can you automate repetitive tasks, renegotiate contracts, or find alternative ways of working without compromising on quality? Are you waiting to be asked to do this, or are you doing it proactively? Do I have allies and advocates beyond my silo? Collaboration becomes even more essential in challenging economic environments, even though many of us would feel more secure withdrawing into our silo and the safety of our team. Reaching out to make connections not only facilitates knowledge sharing, problem-solving, and the discovery of new opportunities but it also builds essential allies and advocates. Someone that everyone depends on is unlikely to be let go, whereas someone who operates in isolation definitely is. Am I seen as adaptable? During economic downturns, companies need well-rounded teammates more than they need all-stars. Flexibility and adaptability are prized skills. Have you shown you can successfully take on new responsibilities or pivot in response to changing circumstances? This may mean taking on more work and responsibilities without more pay. That might feel like a raw deal, but it can be a career accelerator.