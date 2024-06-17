How to set boundaries at work, even if you’re new

Your first job after college will be one you always remember. It’s natural to hit the ground running, trying to prove yourself by working extra hard. However, don’t overlook the importance of your mental health. According to the Fifth Annual Workforce Attitude Survey from Headspace , Gen Z struggles at work more than their peers.

“Forty percent of Gen Z workers are reporting extreme stress every day, and 59% are reporting feeling dread on a weekly basis,” says Russell Glass, Headspace CEO. “This is significantly higher than what we see in other populations.”

Part of the problem is that Gen Z entered the workforce at a unique time in history. “During the pandemic, things were changing dramatically,” he says. “A lot of them have no idea what a standard normal workplace looks like.”

On a positive note, Gen Z has destigmatized mental health. Glass says this demographic is more willing to talk about it than older populations, especially Gen Xers and Boomers. Talking and acting, however, are two different things, and protecting your mental health means creating and enforcing boundaries.