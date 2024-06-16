Yes, you can learn how to multitask

Many of us define a successful day as one where we get a lot done. To check more tasks off your to-do list, it’s tempting to try multitasking, but that’s a counterproductive strategy. According to research, multitasking can kill your productivity by as much as 80% . It can also drop your IQ by 10 points, harming your cognitive performance in a manner similar to smoking weed .

Doing more than one thing at a time isn’t really multitasking; it’s “task switching,” says Dave Rabin, MD, PhD, neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and cofounder and chief medical officer at Apollo Neuroscience, a company that offers scientifically validated wearable technology that improves focus and relaxation.

“Attention is a finite resource,” he explains. “We only have so much attention that we can put on anything at any given time. As you split your attention between different tasks that you’re trying to do at the same time, you’re siphoning off attentional resources, which takes more of you out of the present moment.”

Attention splitting puts you at risk of making more mistakes. The more mistakes you make, the more likely it is you’re going to have to repeat what you’re doing. However, multitasking, not task-switching, is possible, claims Rabin, but only if you understand how it can be done successfully.