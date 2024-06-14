Teslas’s largest shareholder voted in favor of Musk’s $56B pay package

Tesla’s largest outside investor Vanguard said it voted in favor of CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package , citing the company’s performance, contributing to the passage of the record-setting arrangement on Thursday.

In a note seen by Reuters, Vanguard said it had voted against Musk’s compensation package when it was first approved by shareholders in 2018 because of its potential size, which might not have been justified by performance.

But “given the strong alignment of executive pay with shareholder returns since 2018 and the benefits the board asserted related to the motivational value for the CEO in preserving the original deal,” Vanguard-advised funds voted for the ratification at Tesla’s annual meeting, according to the note.

On Friday, the note will be made available on Vanguard’s website to the fund manager’s more than 50 million investors.