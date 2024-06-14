Elon Musk wins shareholder approval for record $56 billion pay package

Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an incentive to keep his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
The approval underscores the support that Musk enjoys from Tesla’s retail investor base, many of whom are vocal fans of the mercurial billionaire. The proposal passed despite opposition from some large institutional investors and proxy firms.
Onstage at the annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, Musk described himself as pathologically optimistic. “If I wasn’t optimistic this wouldn’t exist, this factory wouldn’t exist,” Musk said to applause. “But I do deliver in the end. That’s the important thing.”
He had tipped off late on Wednesday that the proposals were garnering huge support.
The approval does not, however, resolve a lawsuit on the pay package in a Delaware court, which some legal experts think could stretch out for months. The judge invalidated the pay package in January, describing it as “unfathomable.”
Musk may also face fresh lawsuits on the package, which would be the largest in U.S. corporate history. Shareholders had voted for this package in 2018.
“This thing is not over,” said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School. The Delaware judge will scrutinize the vote and require Tesla to prove the process was not coerced or improperly influenced by Musk, he said.