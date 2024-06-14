Elon Musk wins shareholder approval for record $56 billion pay package

Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package , the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an incentive to keep his focus on his biggest source of wealth.

The approval underscores the support that Musk enjoys from Tesla’s retail investor base, many of whom are vocal fans of the mercurial billionaire. The proposal passed despite opposition from some large institutional investors and proxy firms.

Onstage at the annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, Musk described himself as pathologically optimistic. “If I wasn’t optimistic this wouldn’t exist, this factory wouldn’t exist,” Musk said to applause. “But I do deliver in the end. That’s the important thing.”

He had tipped off late on Wednesday that the proposals were garnering huge support.