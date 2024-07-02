Here’s why (and how) leaders need to learn when to stay silent

There is a research-based concept called the Babble Hypothesis. Essentially, those who talk more tend to fill leadership vacuums within groups. The more people talk, the more we view them as leaders. To an extent this makes sense. Talking more demonstrates elevated confidence, expertise, and charisma, which are qualities we typically seek in our leaders today.
But what are the consequences of just following those who generally talk more? Given the significance placed on active listening, there certainly are costs—or at least opportunities that leaders can miss out on.
What the modern world needs when it comes to leaders
No longer are we beholden to the old industrial model with a leader who knows and decides all, then orders the people they manage to take action. Instead, our technology-ridden, information-driven environment calls for leaders who nurture curious, learning cultures. Leaders need to questions to lead others to the answers, not necessarily to be the one providing all the answers. This calls leaders to ask more, listen better, and understand deeper. It calls for leaders to talk less.
But talking less can be a habit to break—especially after decades of professional socialization that reinforces the importance of the all-confident, all-knowing leader. There are solid models that can encourage leaders to become authentic and appreciative listeners. The first model offers a perspective about our intended audience, increasing a leader’s social awareness, whereas the second addresses the leader herself, focusing on self-awareness.
HALT—Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired
Mindfulness and emotional intelligence (aka “EQ”) have long bolstered a leader’s efficacy, and a solid relationship between these two areas can combat exhaustion, burnout, and exclusion in the workplace. Leaders can display mindfulness and EQ by looking for cues to collectively build social awareness.
One way is by recognizing the mental state that their followers and coworkers may be in at the moment. Checking in on listener’s HALT mental states, a model first developed to help addicts to recognize their vulnerability under stress, is a simple way to remember when doing just that.
HALT stands for hungry, angry, lonely, or tired. It can help leaders think about context. Is the conversation happening near (or far away from) a mealtime, are negative emotions surfacing, or have our listeners gotten enough sleep? The four risk states are also interrelated—colloquially we all know what it means to be hangry. If you keep trying to influence others when they’re hungry, angry, lonely, or tired, (or some combination of the three), they won’t be as persuasive. That’s why it’s important leaders must remain thoughtful of these HALT states.