Here’s why (and how) leaders need to learn when to stay silent

There is a research-based concept called the Babble Hypothesis . Essentially, those who talk more tend to fill leadership vacuums within groups. The more people talk, the more we view them as leaders. To an extent this makes sense. Talking more demonstrates elevated confidence, expertise, and charisma, which are qualities we typically seek in our leaders today.

But what are the consequences of just following those who generally talk more? Given the significance placed on active listening, there certainly are costs—or at least opportunities that leaders can miss out on.

What the modern world needs when it comes to leaders

No longer are we beholden to the old industrial model with a leader who knows and decides all, then orders the people they manage to take action. Instead, our technology-ridden, information-driven environment calls for leaders who nurture curious, learning cultures. Leaders need to questions to lead others to the answers, not necessarily to be the one providing all the answers. This calls leaders to ask more, listen better, and understand deeper. It calls for leaders to talk less.

But talking less can be a habit to break—especially after decades of professional socialization that reinforces the importance of the all-confident, all-knowing leader. There are solid models that can encourage leaders to become authentic and appreciative listeners. The first model offers a perspective about our intended audience, increasing a leader’s social awareness, whereas the second addresses the leader herself, focusing on self-awareness.