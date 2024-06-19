Rethinking the advice given to leaders and CEOs

BY Samantha Choi2 minute read

I knew early on I’d never be a “checklist” CEO, yet over my career (and probably yours), I’ve been flooded with advice on “how to be” a CEO or leader. This advice, of course, comes from the current ruling class of CEOs, and it has been very helpful—but only because I did the opposite.

Reviewing this advice and how I (haven’t) followed it, I ask you this question: If we want new and evolved types of leadership, what new and evolved guidance should we be giving aspiring leaders? And now, some advice I didn’t take:

SPEAK FIRST (OR THE LOUDEST, OR THE MOST) I found out that listening was the real superpower. And I’ve heard the same from countless leaders around me, especially those who work strategically and creatively with partners. Learning how to listen has been infinitely more useful than continuing to talk. ALWAYS HAVE AN ANSWER

In so many instances, the smartest thing is to ask the right question. Good partnerships are built on both sides understanding the problem to be solved. Rarely is the expectation to have a “gotcha” answer at the first meeting, and in fact, it’s often a good reason to be suspicious if someone claims to know the solution before they’ve understood the problem. HUSTLE HARDER OR GO HOME There’s nothing wrong with some hustle—it will get you far up the ladder. But as a leader, you need to think critically and be able to focus on the right problems. There’s never enough time in the day, so working smarter becomes more important than just working harder. Where does it make sense to lean on others or delegate? Where should you really be spending your quality time?

ABOVE ALL, MAKE THE CLIENT HAPPY This is such an incomplete statement to me. We’re not hired to be yes-people. That approach invalidates all the experience we bring to the table, and is a good way of missing real solutions or enabling positive change. One of the items we tell clients early on is that we’re not for everyone and we will push them out of their comfort zones. The good ones get it. Feedback can be hard to hear and accept, but it’s our responsibility to ensure partners understand they get the best work from us—not “yes work.”

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH YOUR PEOPLE While in theory it can be good leadership practice to rely on the smarts of your best lieutenants and allies, in practice, you may end with C-suite team portraits that appear copy-pasted. Diversity of background, thought, and opinion is an irreplaceable asset. It’s one of the building blocks of Manual Labor, and as we work to recolor and recast what the business world looks like, proactively seeking diversity should be a consideration for any successful leader. THE FUTURE IS IN YOUR HANDS