Publishers, broadcasters, cookiepocalypse, and demonetization

BY Rio Longacre4 minute read

As third-party cookies are phased out and the data substrate powering advertising is rebuilt from the ground up, publishers and broadcasters find themselves in a precarious position. Studies have shown that cookieless traffic could result in significantly lower CPMs, threatening revenue streams and potentially placing the industry in jeopardy.

BUY SIDE: SIGNAL LOSS AND CRATERING ROAS Privacy laws are evolving as we enter a new era of digital advertising. The age of unfettered access to permissionless customer data is ending as authorities crack down on practices that don’t respect consumer data privacy. These laws are serious, and enforcement is intensifying: California recently announced it was running a series of “investigative sweeps” to identify violators. These changes are forcing key players in the digital advertising world to change the way they do business. The tech world is rolling out platform changes that include Google’s plans to deprecate third-party (3P) cookies and Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) privacy framework that requires apps to request user permission to track across applications. While full 3P cookie deprecation has been delayed several times, Google plans to sunset the technology in 2025. Because Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox have already eliminated them, this means a definitive end of the road.

When cookies disappear, advertisers will lose the ability to track users’ web activity or leverage 3P data for audience targeting and retargeting. Walled gardens and platforms expect to see significant signal loss for targeting, posing a formidable challenge to addressable media, along with potential to crash existing measurement and attribution models, driving down RoAS for brand marketers. In the programmatic advertising ecosystem, it will become much more difficult to personalize content or serve targeted advertising to a good portion of the online world. Only around half of digital advertisers feel prepared for third-party cookie deprecation, and Adobe reports around 75% of brands still rely on 3P cookies. So, unless conditions change dramatically in the next few months, many organizations will soon find it much, much more difficult to run successful paid media campaigns. A recent study reported 50% of advertisers anticipate a decrease in revenue. SELL SIDE: INVENTORY DEMONITIZATION AND SECULAR DECLINE

While the challenges for buy (demand) side of the equation are clear, one could argue that the sell (supply) side will be more severely impacted due to potential demonetization of advertising inventory as signal loss begins to bite. Back in 2019, Google ran a controlled study to “empirically quantify” the effect that disabling access to 3P cookies would have on the programmatic ad revenue of publishers. Google’s study demonstrated that for the top 500 global publishers, revenue decreased by 52% when 3P cookies were disabled, with a median decline of 64%. Needless to say, such a steep drop in ad-supported revenue would be calamitous for many publishers. To put it into perspective, back in the late ‘90s when Craigslist was launched, newspapers saw their classified ad revenue drop by 20.7%. Considering your average publication then received around 40% of its revenue from classified ads, it’s not surprising the industry took years to recover. To further drive this point home, a recent study showed 31% lower CPMs for publishers in a cookieless world. The study demonstrates this decline will take place because the way real-time bidding (RTB) algorithms operate, the auction mechanism will result in fewer bids and therefore lower CPM bids for bid requests with no cookies/IDs. Not coincidentally, this drop mirrors the 30% lower CPMs seen in iOS, which has had no 3P cookies for several years.

According to WSJ, broadcasters stand to lose $2.1 billion in digital ad revenue annually, representing 6.3% of the total, if 3P cookies were eliminated today with no alternative. This couldn’t come at a worse time for the industry amid a secular decline in viewership as consumers tune in to alternative media sources, such as TikTok and YouTube. Because ad buyers are shifting money to these new channels, WSJ predicts up to a $15 billion revenue decline within the next few years. While on one hand CTV may be starting to spike, it’s mostly cannibalizing the streaming business and the overall pie is shrinking. In many ways, it’s a perfect storm of disruption impacting the industry, forcing a reckoning for publishers and broadcasters as we enter a future with reduced viewership and lower CPMs. Despite this great danger, only 27% of broadcasters have a team working on post-cookie plans, and 40% actually plan to scale back their workforce just when more investment is needed to navigate turbulent waters. THE OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLISHERS AND BROADCASTERS

Disruption may also mean opportunity. For example, I recently ran a test with a buy-side client in which we shut off 3P cookies. Lo and behold, their campaigns were adversely affected by missing activity data not being relayed back to the platforms. For paid search, interestingly, spend levels were impacted due to lack of activity data to inform bid strategy, which we were forced to alter in flight. This resulted in a humongous drop in activity and a much higher effective CPA (eCPA). We basically needed to rethink the campaign from the ground up—and, of course, programmatic and paid social were impacted, too. In other words, everything is up for grabs. Signal loss will affect both buy and sell sides of digital marketing. This great challenge may also mean great opportunity for publishers and broadcasters. As we enter a privacy-centric world, secure data collaboration will be paramount, and data monetization will be the big, overarching trend driving the industry forward. Sitting on a massive trove of 1P data and armed with great content, the industry has the tools to succeed. As advertising is being rebuilt from the ground up, and first-party data plays a larger role, publishers with high-quality inventory and strong 1P data assets will be well-positioned to secure a strong, secure place in the digital ecosystem.