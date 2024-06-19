BY Tom Burke3 minute read

Email as a marketing tool has been around for nearly 50 years. In fact, what was labeled the first email promotion came from Digital Equipment Corp. computers in 1978, sent to 400 email addresses. This generated about $13 million in sales—equal to roughly $64 million today.

Plenty has changed over the decades. The death knell of email has been sounded time and time again, yet its demise remains greatly exaggerated. Contrary to predictions, email is still one of the top channels for ROI that marketers utilize, and it continues to thrive, serving as the most reliable digital identifier. In fact, as the number of individuals with an email address has exploded to over 4.4 billion and counting, an email address is often the most consistent piece of information available about an individual online. As a digital connector, email links disparate data points across different platforms and services. From social media accounts to subscription services to online shopping behaviors to membership forums, email addresses are a requirement, and they tie these varied activities together. This connectivity enables a holistic view of a user’s online footprint, facilitating deeper insights into their interactions and preferences across the digital landscape.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

SUPERCHARGING MARKETING An email address reveals a wealth of insight about the person behind it, vastly improving the effectiveness of marketing throughout the customer journey. As organizations’ martech stacks continue to explode, the email address links separate interactions and databases into comprehensive profiles. By using email to resolve identities, marketers can deliver a seamless customer experience while also ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

When organizations can tie all interactions to the individual or household behind the email address, this intelligence can reveal consumer interests across various online and offline channels. Unlocking that deeper understanding of a customer and their preferences allows for more accurate personalization, segmentation, and analytics. Understanding the demographics and preferences of consumers is vital for effective marketing decision-making. Whether through preference centers or third-party services, the email address can be the bridge to knowing a customer’s age, gender, location, and responsiveness to emails, among other things (full disclosure: AtData provides this service). The engagement and activity data available from this email address intelligence can steer the right message at the right time on the right channel to keep customers engaged with the company’s latest deal. Cleaner data not only helps with better analytics and decision-making, but it also ensures you are able to reach your customers to further enhance customer satisfaction. By capturing accurate data and removing dead or risky email addresses, businesses can better manage operations and build stronger relationships with customers, so every interaction is more meaningful and efficient.

advertisement

USING EMAIL DATA AS A SHIELD The role of email address intelligence is also critically important to fraud mitigation. Financial institutions, e-commerce platforms, and service providers use email addresses to verify identities, track transaction histories, and detect patterns indicative of fraudulent activities. Knowing that an email address has been newly created, for example, may warrant further investigation—a vital security capability for preventing identity theft, securing online transactions, and protecting users from fraud. As today’s consumers are increasingly savvy about how their data is used and are seeking greater control over their personal information, the heightened awareness is reshaping how brands handle data, making trust a central component of strong business-consumer relationships. When consumers trust a brand to manage their data responsibly, they are more likely to engage positively with that brand.