Adapting HR practices for agile business growth in the digital age

As HR departments look ahead to prepare their businesses for growth, they face a variety of new challenges. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay, and AI technology is no longer just a thought experiment but a tool full of potential—and potential issues.
Whether or not technology is directly involved in your company’s product or service, your HR department must confront the changing landscape of recruitment, talent management, and HR software if they are to successfully hire new talent, retain employees, and support your operations.
Let’s explore three of the tools available to HR departments and the challenges they present.
1. TOOL: HR MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
While HR Management Software (HRMS) is not new, its capabilities are continually evolving. Increasingly, HR departments are using cloud-based software to increase collaboration and communication. Cloud-based solutions also enhance the effectiveness of HR decision-making, providing you with real-time information to help develop data-informed policies.
Using HRMS to automate payroll, track hours virtually, monitor productivity, or process time-off requests can significantly speed up these processes and reduce the chance of error. This eliminates confusion for both employees and HR personnel while allowing HR teams to focus on the more personal aspects of recruitment, policy development, and talent management.
Challenge: Digital Dexterity
Digital dexterity refers to how well your employees are able to understand and implement new software platforms. New software can be overwhelming, especially for employees who do not regularly use technology as part of their job. Adopting new software for HR processes will be either frustrating or successful depending on how well the software is introduced and explained, and the flexibility it offers.
2. TOOL: AI
While many businesses are nervous about AI, either because employees fear losing their jobs or because clients worry about the quality of service, content, or products deteriorating, AI is actually a powerful tool for HR departments. AI can save HR personnel valuable time and increase their efficiency as they handle recruitment and talent management.
Some companies use AI to generate virtual assistants, enabling them to provide instant answers to employees around the world. This is particularly useful for companies with remote employees or employees in a variety of time zones. AI can also be utilized as part of the hiring process. For example, it can sort resumes automatically, saving HR personnel time that they can use for in-depth interviews.
Challenge: Privacy Concerns
AI is new and constantly changing. Many employees have valid concerns about privacy, hiring bias, and job retention. HR departments need to be transparent about their use of AI and pair it with training, human oversight, and quality assurance checks. AI should never replace human involvement in HR processes, and HR departments will have to constantly educate themselves about how best to protect their employees’ privacy.
3. TOOL: REMOTE/HYBRID WORK SOFTWARE
By now, the benefits of remote and hybrid work platforms are obvious. They allow you to retain employees around the world and build your ideal team without being limited to one city. Many employees prefer the option to have a hybrid work schedule, and allowing your employees this flexibility will help increase hiring and retention. HR teams can take advantage of the many remote work platforms to communicate consistently with staff, no matter where they are.
Challenges: Employee Engagement
Employee engagement is particularly difficult for companies whose employees are hybrid or totally remote. However, thoughtful utilization of technology is the best way to improve employee engagement without forcing employees to work in the office. One example of an engagement tool is live chat software, which enables employees to communicate instantly without being limited to meetings or emails. Meetings should be structured with a focus on efficiency and interactivity so that employees do not feel that their time is being wasted.
While companies can use HR tools to enforce engagement—for example, insisting that employees turn on their cameras or use productivity monitoring software—these tools must be paired with positive engagement. At Outpace SEO, daily meetings for each team to check in and monthly game nights for the whole company help employees feel that they are working with a team that understands their daily challenges while also promoting friendships and connections between a global team.
HR practices may not look the same now as they did 10 years ago, but the goals are the same. Employees are spread around the world rather than concentrated in offices. To reach them effectively, HR departments must expand their paradigms of how best to support and develop a business. In order to effectively build strong workforces, HR departments must continually adapt to new technologies and the challenges that come with them.