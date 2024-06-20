This Nairobi startup is using AI to add data science to African agriculture

But for many—particularly those in developing nations—such facts and figures aren’t readily available. The problem is especially worrisome in Africa, where some 60% of the population is engaged in small-scale farming. “Africa is still the most data-scarce continent,” says Kate Kallot, CEO and founder of Amini, a Nairobi-based environmental data startup founded in 2022 and backed by investors like Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund. Much of the data is siloed in paper files in government offices or only available through prohibitively expensive satellite providers, she says. And global data sources and models are often less accurate in Africa than elsewhere on the planet. To fill in the gap, Amini is collecting environmental data in Africa through technologies like satellite imagery, drones, and IoT sensors, as well as from existing studies. Her company then analyzes the raw data using artificial intelligence, and provides actionable information and recommendations to farmers, crop insurers, farm lenders, and governments to optimize agriculture on the continent.

Amini announced a deal late last year with Aon and the African Development Bank to use its data to promote affordable crop insurance across Africa, but the company also operates infrastructure to send more immediate notifications to individual farmers. Amini can send automated texts to farmers notifying them of situations like impending floods or spreading pest infestations, and it’s increasingly using AI to be able to automatically respond to texted queries about weather and other conditions.

“That’s the beauty of technology,” says Kallot. “It’s very complex at the back end, but at the front end, the only thing they’re getting is a text saying, ‘be careful, there will be two weeks of extreme rainfall the next couple of days.’”