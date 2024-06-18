BY Pelin Thorogood4 minute read

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s been a war on science over the past several years. It was most recently fueled by politics during the COVID-era. Conflicting opinions from experts on origins, cures, and demographic susceptibility—all presented under the guise of “science”—have competed for public trust.

Social media amplified the chaos with accusations and the spread of “fake news,” while the public simply wanted plausible answers and valid solutions to their disrupted lives. Though the banner of “science” played a critical role in creating some societal calm during this time of mass uncertainty, it also became a divisive force due to widespread confusion and distrust. “SCIENCE” AS A MARKETING TOOL Fast forward to today, in a COVID-normalized world, “science” plays an even more central role. For consumers and business leaders alike, “science” extends well beyond health care now and has effectively moved out of the lab into our daily lives. It has transformed into a powerful marketing tool and influences everything from product innovation to information consumption.

Be it product claims or “research” claiming a certain food is good for you while another causes cancer, we are consistently fed mixed messages under the pretense of “science.” How can one discern scientific fact from “science” fiction? As business leaders, it’s crucial that we combat “science” fiction to protect public health, maintain societal trust, support innovation, ensure legal compliance, and fulfill corporate social responsibility. This ethical stance on combating misinformation not only safeguards reputations, but also educates consumers and helps address global challenges like climate change and pandemics. Discerning scientific fact from “science” fiction becomes all the more relevant given a 2021 study, revealing that blind trust in science can actually foster belief in pseudoscience. Why? Because those who trust science without critically evaluating the information are more likely to believe and spread false claims that contain scientific references.

This is also the reason why, though desirable in many ways, trust in science can make consumers vulnerable to “science washing”—practices that claim to be scientific and factual but don’t adhere to the scientific method. What we need is to shift our focus from accepting “science” sound bites at face value to critically evaluating the actual scientific process behind those findings—a practice that can actually inform business decisions in all industries. THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD FOR BUSINESSES The scientific method involves objectively establishing facts through research, testing, and experimentation—and can be applied as a powerful approach for problem-solving in any industry.

And critical evaluation involves examining such research to assess the strength of the approach, validity of the finding, and relevance and usefulness of the conclusions. It also requires an examination of the underlying assumptions and evidence to assess significance and validity. CRITICAL EVALUATION AND THINKING Interestingly, the same study that highlights the technical limitations of self-proclaimed science aficionados also found that simply mentioning the importance of critical evaluation reduces belief in false claims. So, consider this a public service announcement and an invitation to adopt critical thinking skills.

Critical evaluation is essential in ensuring rigor and reliability in scientific research. Researchers strive to maintain the integrity and validity of their findings through meticulous scrutiny of study design, inclusion and exclusion criteria, recruitment processes, data integrity, power analysis, and statistical methods. This rigorous evaluation process helps identify potential biases, confounding variables, and methodological flaws, thus safeguarding the accuracy and credibility of the results. Ultimately, critical evaluation serves as a cornerstone in the pursuit of scientific knowledge, guiding the development of evidence-based solutions. INFORMED DECISIONS REQUIRE THOROUGH EVALUATION

For leaders, the practice of looking beyond the “science” label is not merely about being skeptical of claims and studies; it’s also about showcasing how all informed decisions need thorough evaluation. Critical thinking involves challenging both our own and others’ perspectives without simply labeling one as right and another as wrong. It requires a deeper investigation and critical assessment of the evidence, rather than accepting any claim at face value. Business leaders in any industry can apply these same critical thinking approaches to inform decision-making, effectively solve problems, and foster innovation. What biases might be influencing the board room? What are confounding variables for the strategic deployment? Are there any methodological flaws in how the market is being analyzed? Critical thinking helps in risk management, clear communication, and ethical leadership. It also provides a competitive advantage by anticipating market trends and understanding customer needs, helping to drive business success and responsible leadership. After all, the scientific method is a great process to approach any big problem, both inside and outside the lab.

HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN EMBRACE CRITICAL THINKING A core aspect of science is questioning the answers—and even questioning the questions that led to the answers. The war on “science” should have started long ago in the form of more critical thinking and evaluation. This is especially relevant since the proliferation of “science” in marketing and news is increasingly influencing our choices and beliefs, affecting all aspects of life and business. Business leaders have the power to drive this needed societal change by embracing a culture of critical thinking. Start by:

Encouraging an open environment

Promoting curiosity

Leading by example

Regularly questioning existing practices

Assembling diverse teams for varied perspectives

Providing training on critical thinking for innovation

Rewarding innovative thinking and action While challenges like resistance to change and time constraints may arise, commitment to open discussion, innovative problem-solving, and continuous improvement can overcome these obstacles and cultivate a thriving critical-thinking culture. FINAL THOUGHTS When it comes to health claims that state they are science-backed, the expressions “The devil is in the details,” “Take it with a grain of salt,” and “It’s what’s on the inside that counts” all apply.