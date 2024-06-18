BY Yumi Clevenger-Lee4 minute read

We have all been there. We’ve planned our week with care, the to-do list prioritized and ready to tackle. But then a colleague drops in with a request for a quick favor, or your boss hits you with an “exciting new project,” and suddenly, your well-organized week is in shambles.

If we don’t protect our priority list, these interruptions can derail our day, week, or entire year. It’s crucial to remember that we’re not just managing our time; we’re managing our focus. Time is our most scarce and limited resource, the one that enables us to do meaningful, deep work solving problems that only we can solve. Effective prioritization involves holding onto the big picture, being intentional in how to best use our time, and articulating our priorities to ourselves and those around us. Ruthless prioritization becomes crucial, especially when every initiative might seem urgent, every project could be argued as essential, and the buzz of the new and unexplored beckons for attention. Often, we let ourselves get distracted by the new shiny baubles. We tell ourselves we can handle just one more thing. This habit of chasing after the newest, most exciting task is the first ingredient in the recipe for workplace chaos. Before we know it, we are cluttered with the beginnings of projects—a few dozen works-in-progress (WIPs). But how many do we complete and to what level of excellence?

These half-baked projects take a toll on our minds, leaving less room for deep thinking on the few areas that matter. This isn’t a minor inconvenience. Instead, this state of operation hinders true value creation and can also lead to burnout. We all know of a colleague in a constant state of emergency, jumping from one unfinished task to another, trying heroically to keep everything afloat. This is not a mark of efficiency or a badge of honor; it’s a sign that the personal priority system is broken. I learned early in my career that no organization or manager will prioritize for you, nor should they. As much as any of us wish to give to our company, we can. As many hours into the nights and weekends we want to shift towards unfinished work or answering emails, we can. No one will stop us. At the end of the day, we are the only ones who can set our own priorities. I started shifting the way I think about my time as a precious resource, rather than an endless commodity. Of all the choices I could make about how to spend my time, where will I create the most value for the business, our people, or the brand? Just because I can do certain things, doesn’t mean I should do them.

Prioritization primarily requires the courage to say no, the organizational skills to manage your workload, and the communication skills to tell others where your focus is—and, just as importantly, where it isn’t. I can draw from my own experiences from previous managers. I’ve had leaders who are always ideating, always coming up with something new and exciting. And while I appreciate their creativity, I often find myself responding with a light-hearted, “Got it. That’s number 576 on my priority list.” It’s a way to acknowledge the input while staying true to my own priorities. It’s a skill that allows me to communicate, “I hear you, but this is where my time can create the most value.” I remind my team when we are working on a project that unless we are fully present, our commitment to seeing it through to the end can be jeopardized. This requires an ear attuned to the business realities, an eye for efficiency, and the courage to claim ownership of the team’s real impact. As Drucker put it, “There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.”

In my view, ruthless prioritization involves a realistic assessment of the resources at one’s disposal and the time available. It’s about making sure that I am intentional about what problems or initiatives I commit to and then having the discipline of focus—giving it everything I’ve got so it’s done well—the first time. This allows me to be deliberate with my energy and strategic with my actions, despite being surrounded by an ever-increasing number of seemingly urgent transactions. To summarize, here is my five-point guide to ruthlessly prioritizing for impact.

1. ALIGN PRIORITIES WITH BUSINESS IMPACT Keep your priorities aligned with the broader business objectives, and ensure that the areas in which you will dedicate deep thinking and executional excellence will indeed result in value creation for the business, the people, and the brand. You can use the filter, “What problem can I solve that will drive the greatest business impact?” 2. GUARD YOUR TIME

Protect your time as if it is your most valuable asset—because it is. Have the courage to decline tasks that will distract your time from the bigger goals you’ve established. Remember, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it. 3. COMMUNICATE YOUR FOCUS Start each week with a clear set of milestones you will achieve towards your bigger goal. Share your priorities with your colleagues and bosses to manage their expectations and gain support. I find that as others understand the big initiatives you are leading, they will also stop trying to fill your plate with more.

4. FOCUS INTENTLY When you commit to a task, give it your all to ensure quality and impact. Concentrate on a handful of high-value projects that you can finish, rather than dozens that will remain incomplete. 5. BE RESILIENT