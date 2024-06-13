Fast company logo
The retired U.S. Army General and National Security Agency director will also join the OpenAI board’s Safety and Security Committee.

Who is Paul Nakasone, OpenAI’s newest board member?

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky2 minute read

OpenAI has added retired U.S. Army General and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone to its board of directors. It’s the latest move at the AI firm that’s been dealing with continued reshuffling since CEO Sam Altman was temporarily ousted last fall, including a number of recent high-profile departures.

Nakasone will also join the OpenAI board’s Safety and Security Committee, a new group that it says is “responsible for making recommendations to the full board on critical safety and security decisions for all OpenAI projects and operations.”

Here’s what to know about Nakasone:

Nakasone was a career Army officer

His interest in the digital age was sparked in the post-9/11 era, according to a 2020 profile in Wired. He served in both command and staff positions across all levels of the U.S. Army, assigned to cyber units domestically and in Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

He was a Trump appointee

In 2018, former President Donald Trump tapped Nakasone to lead the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command. Nakasone came into the role as morale at the agency was reportedly suffering amid a series of leaks regarding its secret hacking tools.

Much of Nakasone’s time spent leading Cyber Command involved countering foreign efforts to meddle in American elections. He created a so-called Russia Small Group, consisting of experts within Cyber Command and the NSA, to home in specifically on Russia’s attempts at U.S. election interference.

Nakasone ended up being the longest-serving leader of the U.S. Army Cyber Command. Air Force General Timothy Haugh took the lead in February.

