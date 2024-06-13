Who is Paul Nakasone, OpenAI’s newest board member?

OpenAI has added retired U.S. Army General and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone to its board of directors. It’s the latest move at the AI firm that’s been dealing with continued reshuffling since CEO Sam Altman was temporarily ousted last fall, including a number of recent high-profile departures .

Nakasone will also join the OpenAI board’s Safety and Security Committee, a new group that it says is “responsible for making recommendations to the full board on critical safety and security decisions for all OpenAI projects and operations.”

Here’s what to know about Nakasone:

Nakasone was a career Army officer

His interest in the digital age was sparked in the post-9/11 era, according to a 2020 profile in Wired. He served in both command and staff positions across all levels of the U.S. Army, assigned to cyber units domestically and in Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.