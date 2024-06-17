BY Zain Jaffer3 minute read

In April 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the U.S. inflation rate was still above the two percent target set by the Federal Reserve. What that means is the long hope for respite from high Fed interest rates this year is not forthcoming.

As you probably know, rates rose nonstop from just above zero percent to over five percent from 2022 to 2023 just to arrest inflation. Since inflation is still above the Fed target, forget about imminent rate reductions. Prior to 2010, we were often at the current rate or higher. In June 1981, U.S. interest rates reached a peak of 19%. The problem was that we had to use an almost zero-interest rate bazooka to restart our economy after the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis just to get people to take out loans. Now the problem is reversed. The 2020 CARES Act pumped so much money into circulation during the pandemic and impacted our M2 money supply. This just means that the Fed still has a long way to go in arresting inflation. The problem is that many industries and businesses that are normally debt-financed have been long screaming for relief. Many consumers with mortgages, car loans, credit card debt, rent, electricity, and student loans are barely above water. Some have already sunk below.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Banks need to make money from giving out loans since these are also businesses. Assuming they add two percent to the cost of a loan, a mortgage (or other types of loans) before this period could be had for around three percent a month (higher for other types of loans). Now the five percent interest plus the bank’s two percent means a significant increase for debt payments. That is a huge burden. If you were making enough before, whether as an individual or as a business, to pay the monthly dues from your loans, you were okay and lived life normally. As it is right now, those who are paying higher rates are basically just working to pay off their loans, and cutting down on any discretionary spending they may have. Many are underwater and either terminate the loan to end up foreclosed, or manage to renegotiate for longer payment terms. Businesses are often asked to cough up more equity, and many cannot do so, thus the loan just gets terminated.

WILL YOUR BUSINESS MAKE IT? Living under these kinds of conditions will subject anyone to stress. Some thrive on it, but many do not. The key to making it is the will to make it, the will to succeed. To do that, like a thirsty man in the desert, you need to picture in your mind an oasis of water just beyond the dune. Unfortunately many keep crossing dune after dune with no relief in sight. It can be stressful for families. Travel and vacations may need to be sacrificed, but at some point, there are social costs you need to maintain to keep the relationships healthy.

advertisement

It is really up to founders if they want to continue their businesses. If a business has assets, it can try to sell them to generate cash to continue. It can have barter arrangements with other companies if they agree, such as accounting services in exchange for non-cash payments. A business can also give a huge discount just to get some sales going. Sometimes the founders are so intertwined with their company that even personal assets are sold just to continue. However, this is something that needs deep thought. Sometimes the truth stares at them in the face and they cannot simply continue and simply declare bankruptcy. But even bankruptcy does not automatically mean that the business is done for, especially if certain conditions change.