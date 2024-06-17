BY Bharani Rajakumar4 minute read

Our skills gaps across industries as far and wide as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and construction prove that we’re failing to train workers with the right skills to feed the market. But lately, legislators across the country have been wising up to a deeper truth—that it’s not just about the training. Most students make their career decisions without understanding even a fraction of the opportunities available to them.

In reaction, many states have passed laws expanding career exploration, in some instances moving its introduction down the ladder to middle school. This is an encouraging development. But it’s only the first step, because traditional career exploration tends to be highly inefficient. Maximizing our investment and reinvigorating the workforce will take a whole new approach to educating students about the paths that await. THE PROBLEM WITH OUR CURRENT APPROACH TO CAREER EXPLORATION

For many schools, the going thinking on career exploration involves providing students the opportunity to see a workplace in action. Teachers spend hours piling kids into buses for day-long trips to tour corporate campuses. Certainly, these trips help students envision a workplace in action, but they’re hardly sufficient to equip young people with the broad view they need to make decisions about their future. As students reach working age, schools often arrange expos on gym floors where recruiters sift in to deliver their pitches. Here, there’s more variety to explore, but with little time for each exchange and with plenty of career paths unaccounted for, institutions of learning should rely on these events to fill just one modest piece of the puzzle. Meanwhile, without access to a broader view, students often succumb to the expectation to follow in the footsteps of their parents or to economic conditions, failing to see outside the box society has put them in. “My dad worked in the food service industry, so I will, too,” they may think. Or, “I was raised in a low-income family, so I’m doomed to repeat the cycle.”

A PUSH TOWARD EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING There is an answer to our narrow-view career exploration, and it starts with experiential learning. Over the last decade, educational institutions have been reaping the rewards of more engrossing learning experiences. As Independent School magazine wrote a decade ago, when experiential learning was becoming more popular, by setting young people “loose to solve real-world problems, we are helping students find that essential spark not only to build their academic résumés, but also to be creative, caring, capable, engaged human beings.”

Research continues to confirm its efficacy, suggesting that experiential learning can, as one study put it, “trigger [students’] ability to retain knowledge that leads to their intrinsic motivation and interest in the course material.” Another experiment split 29 sixth graders into experiential and non-experiential groups, tested them before and after a learning period, and concluded that the results were significant—experiential learning activities positively influenced learning attitudes and achievement. Those are two of many. MAKING CAREER EXPLORATION EXPERIENTIAL Leaning on this results-proven push toward experiential learning, we have an opportunity to leverage the momentum around career exploration to completely rework what it looks like. Rather than take students on field trips, we have the technology to create extended reality (XR) experiences that take students on a journey of what various careers actually look like in action.

Technology can open students up to a nearly exhaustive list of career options and give them real time to dive into the intricacies of the job. We can do more than virtually transport them to the shop floor, the job site, the hospital. We can provide training and exercises that allow them to follow their interests and get a taste of what their day to day would entail, what problem solving in a role might actually feel like, and how the makeup of their skill set aligns. That has always been a problem with passing careers down through the generations—just because a parent excels in a certain career doesn’t mean their child will. Genetics are no guarantee. Instead, equipped with virtual career exploration, we set students “loose to solve real-world problems,” as Independent School put it, and in the process, to better understand where their real-world strengths and weaknesses reside. The power of experiential learning. CAREER EXPLORATION THAT MIRRORS—AND EVOLVES WITH—THE MARKET