The low-hanging fruit of amazing customer experiences

BY Steve Pruden4 minute read

Creating meaningful and impactful customer experiences isn’t simple. As the overused saying goes, if it were, everyone would be doing it. But we as business leaders also tend to make the challenge more difficult than it needs to be.

This image we’ve created of always striving for the next big thing and getting to market before our competitors has ended up hindering a number of companies in an unexpected way. Yes, you still need to consistently adapt and evolve your business with changes in time, behaviors, landscape, etc. But in that quest to be first to what’s next, many are completely ignoring executing the basics well—and that’s low-hanging fruit for the taking to satisfy your customers. My consultancy, Studio Science, recently completed a survey of consumers to learn what makes for both positive and negative experiences and how well brands are executing on them. What we heard was not that consumers were starving for a new AI technology or greater personalization. Instead, much of what impacts the CX of customers are: Keeping humans in customer service Treating loyal customers well and making it easy for them to continue buying from you Being transparent and detailed The good news: These are not expensive moves, and by doubling down on them, your company can begin seeing huge returns. You just need to know where to focus your attention.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

DON’T LOSE THE HUMAN TOUCH Technology absolutely has a place in the customer experience—and I’ll get to a few ways it should be used a bit later—but when there are issues or questions, humans still want to talk to another human. AI and the access to real-time data can and should be used to arm human agents and reps to make their jobs easier—saving you time and money—and provide greater levels of customer satisfaction. But a lack of human interaction has become a major pain point for consumers. Instead of rolling out another chatbot that your customers are going to ignore and get annoyed by, double down on the basics of human-to-human interactions and how to do that better than your competitors.

THE END OF THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY IS CRITICAL Brands and consumers naturally value different areas of the journey. Companies focus the majority of their time and energy on the early stages of the customer journey in order to entice consumers to discover, engage, and consider their products and services. Brands want to do everything they can to land a sale. But for consumers, everything leading up to a purchase is hypothetical. Maybe they buy this or go with that. Once they have committed their hard-earned money to your product, their attention and importance rises. That’s why strategies like simple checkouts, product transparency, delivery visibility, and returns make or break customers’ satisfaction more than receiving personalized recommendations. They have chosen to enter a relationship with your brand and now they demand to be treated as such.

advertisement

Do what you can to emphasize the delivery, customer service, and loyalty aspects of your business. Make reordering products simple with expedited checkout for similar purchases. Or empower your service reps to be salespeople and send the customer a text with a link for them to get what they need. This is another area where data and AI come into play. Get consumers the information they need in real time, whether it’s product details, inventory availability, or shipment updates. USE TECHNOLOGY TO LOOK INTO THE FUTURE For decades, when people have thought about data and technology, it has been in the vein of, “How do I make a machine do what a human can do?”But that’s a short-sided approach. Technology has always been able to make humans more efficient.