BY Jason Hall4 minute read

Every company chases social media engagement through a variety of means. Whether it’s genuine pictures, memes, or text, the idea of a lot of people talking about your brand on a post should be the ultimate goal of any business that is serious about social media marketing.

As a 30-year veteran in the world of marketing, I am here to tell you that the absolute best way to drive interaction is through good video content. Here’s why. ENGAGEMENT Due to its dynamic nature, video content is a powerful tool for social media engagement. With video content, you have the full attention of your viewers and the ability to convey messages quickly. You can show emotion, tell stories, and keep viewers engaged in ways that a static image or long block of text simply cannot compete with. This is why platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube thrive.

Videos can also encourage interaction by asking your viewers for comments, likes, and shares. You can interact with your viewers, and even create a community. Live videos also afford you the ability to interact in real time, adding authenticity to your brand. Through captions, tags, and thumbnails, you can increase the visibility of your video so more eyeballs see what you have to offer, thereby increasing the size of your audience. STORYTELLING

The reason storytelling is so much more effective in video form is because you are combining visual, audio, and narrative into one immersive experience for your audience. Text just allows you to create a narrative, while a static image can offer a visual but little else. Video appeals to more of our senses while also allowing you to craft engaging stories in beautiful environments. If you add music, voiceovers, or cinematography into the equation, you’ll be able to capture your viewer’s attention in an even more meaningful way. Typically, a story follows a structured arc with a beginning, a conflict and a message in the middle, and a resolution and call to action at the end. While this seems like a lot, you can accomplish all of these goals in a 30-second video that won’t lose your audience’s attention. Video content also means you can craft characters and scenarios to which your audience can relate, which helps to foster a personal connection. A personal connection means more shares and discussion which will do wonders for the reach of your video.

REACH AND VIRALITY The reach of your video refers to how many people see it. When it is seen by a large number of people, it is known as going viral. Going viral should be a goal for any company that is trying to use social media for marketing purposes. It means that people are talking about your brand all over the country, and possibly the world. You have the potential to go viral on any platform, but especially on ones that prioritize video content.

So, what kind of videos go viral? The answer is not so simple. There are certainly funny videos that go viral that don’t promote anything, but those aren’t what we are talking about. For a company’s video to go viral, it needs to be compelling. The quality doesn’t matter as much, as long as it isn’t grainy and the audio is clear. Still, you need to create a video that is so compelling, the viewer has no choice but to share it. CONVERSION RATES All of this reach and interactivity is really driving toward one goal: converting a viewer into a customer. Videos are a great way to show off a product or service and how it is different from its competition. You can do it quickly, with real-time examples, showing your audience that you are being authentic.

Another way to tell compelling stories through video that can drive conversion is through testimonials, behind-the-scenes looks, or case studies. Showing your audience real people that use your product, or how the product is made, or how you do the service you provide will make the audience trust you. When you combine trust with authenticity, you can expect more conversion. Social media platforms allow you to have clickable links, calls to action, and shoppable tags to go along with your video. This makes it easy for your viewers to get directly to your site. Making things easy for your customers is another great way to increase conversion. MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

One of the greatest things about video content is that you can put it on multiple platforms at once and try to target more than one audience. Each platform caters to a different generation, and knowing who you are trying to target can let you know what videos to make and where to put them. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are great for short videos that get to the point quickly. You will have to craft your video around this concept by making it visually striking and getting only the most important information out quickly before the viewer swipes to a new video. Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube are for longer videos that are more in-depth. This is a great place for your tutorials, behind-the-scenes looks, and product reviews. Because videos are more searchable on these platforms, you can go for more long-term engagement by building a subscriber base.