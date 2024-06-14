How AI is reshaping energy use in the home

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Once upon a time the term “home energy management” consisted of turning lights on and off and occasionally tweaking a thermostat. But a combination of increasing energy demand and an aging utility grid infrastructure has created a pressing need for cost-effective, sustainable and resilient energy solutions for the home. AI-driven solutions have started to transform modern residential energy management systems by providing intelligent recommendations and automation.

Roy Simmons of Savant Systems, a leader in smart home and smart power technology, says that AI can help optimize energy usage based on consumer preferences and utility rates, leading to greater cost savings, convenience and sustainability. “Many people get their electric bill and pay it without really thinking about it,” Simmons says. “Once they enter into the AI energy ecosystem, they start to see how all the pieces work together.” MORE DATA, MORE OPTIONS Smart energy systems optimize residential energy usage through renewable sources and hardware such as smart meters, inverters, batteries for energy storage and smart electrical panels. These systems create more energy-efficient buildings with less environmental impact, while their residents enjoy lower bills and a more comfortable living environment.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Savant’s smart home system uses AI algorithms to analyze consumer preferences and utility rates, tracking how each changes over time, Simmons says. “Our innovative software, which integrates with smart power modules in the electrical panel, brings a layer of intelligence into your home.” Based on these analyses, the system recommends ways to optimize energy usage to lower costs, such as operating devices at certain times. For example, homeowners can save money by running appliances that draw more energy, like HVAC systems or dishwashers, during off-peak hours. By orchestrating a suite of smart devices for the entire home, Savant’s system ensures that energy consumption is both efficient and in line with homeowners’ preferences. In the process, users learn how to save energy by making simple daily changes. The systems are initially configured based on general behavior patterns, Simmons says, but adaptive learning technology means the guidance becomes customized from home to home. “People have different lifestyles, with different degrees of expectations when it comes to the benefits they look for from smart technology: cost, convenience, environmental impact or some combination.”

The systems can also take into account regional environmental factors, he says. “If you live in an area that’s prone to storms that cause power outages, for example, our software algorithm can be set to a pre-configured storm mode where charging the battery before the storm is prioritized and overall consumption is lowered without turning off critical devices like freezers.” HELPING CONSUMERS MAKE BETTER CHOICES There are many ways AI systems can teach consumers to be smarter with their energy usage or trigger actions that happen in the background without the homeowner needing to touch a button. “The first thing people can do is start to think about a power budget for their home, almost like a grocery budget,” Simmons says. “That way they can understand what their major energy consumers are and what their patterns are.”

advertisement

Constant monitoring and adaptive learning help users identify opportunities for savings, whether it’s in the timing of energy usage or through smart devices—often both. Investing in efficient appliances or things like motion sensors and dimming circuits for lights helps make it easier to save energy and lower bills. Savant’s intuitive mobile app makes energy use patterns easily visible. On a larger scale, home solar-power systems and battery storage can give homeowners more energy independence. “Onsite generation and storage saves you money and increases resilience,” Simmons says. “It’s a bigger investment, but it’s substantial in terms of long-term payback. You might be the only home in the neighborhood with power during a blackout and that will ensure the safety and security of your family, which is priceless.” THE FUTURE OF SMART ENERGY