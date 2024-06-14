BY Rebecca Sinclair4 minute read

After the pandemic radically changed the way we do business, it appeared traditional work models were being consigned to history. While people did quickly come to realize face-to-face collaboration still has enormous value, the next generation of leadership is all about integrating traditional and digital for a more seamless working experience.

I am not referring only to hybrid workplaces. Threading the traditional with the digital creates a living, breathing culture where human values are actually enhanced by technology. What do I mean by “traditional”? From a technology perspective, as an example, it is using systems to conduct reviews but then not actually leveraging that data for insights, coaching and development, or promotion. More broadly, traditional means in-person. In both senses, traditional does not mean obsolete. Post-COVID, we have found that social proximity matters. Working together and seeing how others work accelerates people’s ability to take ownership of their work and lead others to do the same. The whole point of technology is to enable the hybrid culture to keep teaming and culture thriving.

SOCIAL PROXIMITY MATTERS A fully integrated approach gives leaders much more nuanced information about people. This helps teams stay healthy by keeping in-person connections strong. There is nothing like being in each other’s company for collaborating and celebrating one another. Social proximity and human connection matter. Instead of encouraging virtual silos, people need to be seen and heard directly if we are to build the relationships that lead to stronger teams.

Teams are more successful when leaders foster the synergies between them and give people the opportunity to solve problems together face to face. It creates a sense of community where people get to know each other’s working styles and personalities at a deeper level. Done well, this gives a sense of inclusion and belonging to a joint mission, as people feel valued as both colleagues and humans. Hybrid, then, provides the flexibility people need while setting clear expectations of deliverables. Leaders should model what good teamwork and problem-solving look like because culture connects. We are integrating HR tools and practices to create a holistic digital pathway. By blending traditional and digital approaches, the next generation of leaders will be able to more effectively lead, teach, coach, and connect with their teams in an ever-more complex and competitive operating environment. We are training leaders to not just transact in the digital ecosystem, but thrive in it. WHERE OLD AND NEW MERGE INTO “NOW”

Threading traditional and digital helps answer both systems questions (“How do I use this tech?”) and people questions (“How do I have this conversation?”) to derive valuable insights, foster meaningful interactions, and contribute to the overall performance and success of the business. It elevates HR into its rightful place helping to set strategic direction. In the relative “old days” of digital systems, we input personnel data for a basic picture of their skills and competencies. But we have launched a full assessment of everybody in the company through to the associate level where people are self-assessing. With that groundwork laid, we’ve then been using machine learning to take those insights and make them even richer across the breadth of the company. Following this approach will allow companies to find people with the skills to work in other parts of the business that they wouldn’t have seen otherwise. This is such a great example of threading traditional (in both senses) and digital, as it not only equalizes the playing field, but also holds leaders accountable to truly have different conversations. We have given leaders a richer understanding of what it means to develop people, better tools to teach and coach, and more intelligent information for them to apply to their teams.

We are creating a symbiotic culture where all parts affect one another and are brought into synchrony. Leaders who leverage a multitude of systems and digital properties can use their insights to create a go-to playbook for managing outcomes and people. It really is a leadership and development play to drive business performance through people enablement. REVITALIZING THE EMPLOYER-EMPLOYEE COMMITMENT A threaded approach is not for everybody. There will be trade-offs because having all this intelligence and data at a macro level will lead to turnover as gaps in skills, attitudes, or behaviors within an organization are identified. I am always bullish on our capacity to grow people, but sometimes you cannot make people more agile than they are. It’s about determining the right blend of retention and turnover. It is part of a culture reset where we meet people where they are, not where we think they should be, bringing a new authenticity to the relationship in a refreshed and vibrant way.

It might be blasphemy to some people that we need to leverage digital tools for leadership, but if a leader can’t operate in a modern people ecosystem, they risk fast becoming outpaced. We aim to be best in class, and we have the tools to match our aspirations. Just as you would use data and analytics to draft a merchandising plan, we can also use our digital tools for our people plan. The difference is it’s now being executed more comprehensively and with the ability to make tangible connections across old borders—and all at greater velocity. CREATING A BETTER RUBIK’S CUBE More than simply implementing technology, the digital transformation requires the convergence of art and science. It also takes an entire team aligned on the model of transformation and equipped to drive meaningful change, which means breaking down silos.