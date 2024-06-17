Inside the high-stakes race to build luxury airport lounges

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week, this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

As a frequent business traveler, I love a good airport lounge. I can grab a decent cup of decaf, power through emails or work—I’ve penned many a Modern CEO from the Delta Sky Club at JFK—and there’s no better place to ride out a flight delay.

I’m not alone in my appreciation for these airport oases. More than half of frequent travelers visit airport lounges, according to a 2024 global study by Airport Dimensions, a firm that designs, builds, and operates lounges. Today, a growing number of visitors are prioritizing leisure experiences (66% of those surveyed said “family needs” were high motivators for purchasing access to a lounge, while only 49% cited business facilities). The Atlantic ran a piece last month called “The One Place in Airports People Actually Want to Be.” The amenity has become so popular that Delta Air Lines last year famously tried to limit access to its clubs, only to face a backlash that prompted the company to walk back some of the changes.

On the fly

The demand for lounge spaces has sparked a boom in construction and renovation of clubs and private spaces. United Airlines in 2022 opened a grab-and-go Club Fly concept at Denver International Airport. Last year, Delta added five new clubs and expanded or reopened two others.