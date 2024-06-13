Threads will now offer live MLB score updates

The company started testing the feature with live NBA scores in March, which Mosseri said has “been a hit.” They’ll continue to roll out more sports and league coverage, he added.

The news comes as Threads continues its efforts to take on Elon Musk’s X, which already offers live game updates. The hope could be that Threads, which is owned by Meta, can attract X users who may be looking for an alternative following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

Mosseri didn’t provide any specific details around the popularity of keeping up with sports on Threads. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in April that the platform has more than 150 million monthly active users.