You can’t trust your eyes: A real photo just won an AI contest

BY Jesus Diaz3 minute read

A “headless” flamingo, captured by photographer Miles Astray, represents the proverbial last nail in the coffin. It’s clear that nobody can tell real from fake or fake from real anymore. Flamingone—as the photo is titled—was disqualified from the 1839 Color Photography Awards after winning the AI-generated image category. The reason: It’s a real photo. Astray told PetaPixel he entered the photo in the awards’ AI category to make the point that there is nothing “more fantastic and creative” than Mother Nature herself. “I’m glad to see that this experiment confirmed my hypothesis,” he says. [Screenshot: MilesAstray.com] The jurors—photo professionals and experts from The New York Times, Getty Images, and elsewhere—agreed with Astray’s “powerful message,” though ultimately they took away his prize. His real image fooled the public too (Astray also won the People’s Vote Award). Astray made his point and then some. Mother Nature is the bomb. Great. Let’s all go hug a tree.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters