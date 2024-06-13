Here’s what’s at stake in Tesla shareholders’ vote over Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package

Elon Musk is on the verge of yet another massive payday .

Tesla shareholders were set to approve a $56 billion pay package for the billionaire, the electric vehicle-maker’s CEO said in a post on X late Wednesday.

Musk shared early results on the social media platform that he owns that show via a chart the resolution is set to pass by wide margins. To be sure, shareholders are allowed to change their votes up until the start of the annual meeting on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla were up more than 4% in Thursday afternoon trading on the optimism. Some investors and analysts feared that if the resolution weren’t approved, Musk would follow through on threats to take his artificial intelligence ideas elsewhere.