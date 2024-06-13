Broadcom stock split date nears: What that means for investors as AI chipmakers ride Nvidia’s wave

Chipmaker Broadcom released its latest earnings report on Wednesday, which beat expectations and sent share prices soaring. It also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, which will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 15.

“We are announcing a 10-for-one forward stock split of Broadcom’s common stock, to make ownership of Broadcom stock more accessible to investors and employees,” said Kirsten Spears, Broadcom’s CFO, in comments included with the company’s earnings release. The stock split announcement accompanied some impressive earnings figures, too: Broadcom’s revenue tallied nearly $12.5 billion (up 43% year-over-year), and $2.12 billion in net income for the quarter.

That growth comes largely due to the AI boom, as companies look to beef up their devices with AI applications and capabilities.

As for the stock split, the company says that it decided to split its stock as its share prices have increased significantly. As of midday Thursday, shares were trading at nearly $1,700, and were up more than 13% since the markets opened Thursday morning. Year-to-date, share prices are up more than 56%, and have almost doubled over the past calendar year.