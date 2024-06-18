Hi, it’s me from 2 days ago: the death of the chronological internet

BY Joe Berkowitz6 minute read

When I open up Threads, I often come across two-day old posts from strangers, which the app shows me because the people I follow replied to them yesterday. It’s not exactly ideal.

Hooked on the algorithm Threads launched last July with a purely algorithmic feed, before introducing an alternative option three weeks later due to feverish demand. Like its chief competitor, X (formerly Twitter), Threads now allows users to toggle between its algo-curated For You page, and a Following version that unfurls in classic chronological fashion. Where the two differ, though, is that Threads steers users toward its For You feed more aggressively. X sometimes defaults to For You—momentarily disorienting users until they remember to toggle over to Following—but Threads always defaults to For You, and includes the extra step of having to tap the Threads logo at the top of the feed in order for the Following option to even appear. (Other platforms hide the chronological option, too; good luck finding it on Facebook!) Users had already suspected the additional friction on Threads was meant to make it a less political news-driven site than X well before Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who also has a hand in Threads, confirmed in February that the platform avoids recommending political content. Considering how far X’s reputation has fallen since Elon Musk started steering the ship, Meta seems wise to clearly differentiate Threads from X’s traditionally news-driven model. But that difference comes at the expense of missing a lot of topical conversation (political or otherwise) in real time. As the title “For You” high-key states, the algorithmic option is always presented as being for the user’s benefit. Sometimes, the argument goes, you might not know—or be willing to admit to yourself—what your heart truly wants out of social media until an elegant string of coding trained on your demonstrated behavior benevolently serves it up on a digital silver platter. Not the most recent news, jokes, or insights, of course, but those of a semi-recent vintage with the highest statistical probability of hitting your sweet spot. (Along with ​​ads that blend in seamlessly among posts from folks users don’t follow.) “Recency is one important input into what people find meaningful,” Mosseri said in 2015, when he was VP of Facebook’s News Feed product management, “but we have found over and over again that it’s not the only one.”

That may generally be the case, but algorithmic feeds fail us in the many moments when recency is the input that matters most. When something like, say, a solar eclipse happens, the only thing more useless than seeing people freak out over it well after we’ve all moved on with our lives, is whatever cosmic slop the algo served up instead during the moment of totality. Our ability to keep up with what everyone is talking about is routinely eclipsed by more “meaningful” content. Clearly, the goal here is not to improve the user experience but to merely extend it. Chronological feeds for kids Algorithmic feeds are spider webs, with each gossamer thread meant to ensnare users indefinitely. The format is so famously addictive, New York recently passed the SAFE (Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation) for Kids Act, which bans social media platforms from algorithmically recommending content to children. A counterpart program called the Protecting Kids from Social Media Addiction Act is currently brewing in California, and one of its key provisions involves making a chronological feed the default setting on platforms. For kids in New York and potentially California, having a chronological feed is about to become the eat-all-your-vegetables of social media. Not that adults seem to feel much differently about it.

Last year, Meta revealed the results of a two-year study that essentially proved most adults prefer algorithmic feeds. Back in 2020, the company randomly reverted 7,200 Facebook users and 8,800 Instagram users back to chronological feeds. Both groups subsequently grew bored with their apps much faster than they had previously, with Facebookers navigating directly to Reddit 52% more often and Instagrammers increasing their TikTok time by 36% on average. These findings seem conclusive. The people have spoken, even if the algorithm has made it so they are only heard from two days later. Less engaging social media It may be tempting to consider the study’s results as definitive proof that people prefer an algo-derived feed, but the cottage industry of distraction-blocker apps suggests it’s less a matter of preference than one of irresistible magnetic pull. What would probably be healthiest for users is if the chronological feed stuck around as the default option, allowing adults to choose whether to forgo their vegetables instead of having them preemptively tossed away. As is, the only remaining major social media platform that’s always chronological by default is Bluesky, which offers two algorithmic tabs—Discover and Popular With Friends—to toggle between, along with the option to make customized lists that filter out the voices users want to hear from less often. But not enough people are on Bluesky to vouch for its superiority. The platform still has fewer than six million total users at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, Threads has more than 150 million.