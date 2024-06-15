Fast company logo
In Japan, an AI app is detecting pain in cats

Nihon University professor and head of Nihon University Animal Medical Center, Kazuya Edamura, 49, uses CatsMe!, an AI-driven smartphone application jointly developed by tech startup Carelogy and researchers at Nihon University that purports to tell when a cat is feeling pain, during an examination to a cat at the medical center in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo, June 11, 2024. [Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters]

BY Reuters2 minute read

Mayumi Kitakata frets about the health and well-being of Chi, her stoic housemate who enjoys treats, indulges a bit too much in the catnip, and about 14 is getting on in years for a feline.

Kitakata, 57, has had pet cats come and go over the years, and to help give Chi as many seasons as possible, she’s turned to artificial intelligence.

In March, Kitakata became an early adopter of CatsMe!, an AI-driven smartphone application that purports to tell when a cat is feeling pain. That cuts down on the guesswork of when it is necessary to embark on a stressful trip to the veterinarian.

“He is at an age where more and more diseases are going to appear,” said Kitakata, who is single and has a grown son. “So being able to consult the vet but still reduce the number of visits to the hospital is very important for him and for me.”

While pets are an integral part of many families around the world, these companions have an outsized role in Japan due to the ageing population and plummeting birth rate. The Japan Pet Food Association estimated there were almost 16 million pet cats and dogs in the country last year, more than the number of children under 15.

Tech startup Carelogy and researchers at Nihon University developed CatsMe! by training it on 6,000 pictures of cats, and the app has been used by more than 230,000 customers since its launch last year. The developers say it is more than 95% accurate and expect that degree to improve as the AI trains on more feline faces.

Nihon University professor Kazuya Edamura said vets like him can tell to a certain degree whether an animal is in pain or not, but it’s a harder task for owners.

