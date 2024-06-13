The EU’s AI Act raises questions about data transparency and trade secrets

A new set of laws governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union will force companies to be more transparent about the data used to train their systems , prying open one of the industry’s most closely guarded secrets.

In the 18 months since Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT to the public, there has been a surge of public engagement and investment in generative AI, a set of applications that can be used to rapidly produce text, images, and audio content.

But as the industry booms, questions have been raised over how AI companies obtain the data used to train their models, and whether feeding them bestselling books and Hollywood movies without their creators’ permission amounts to a breach of copyright.

The EU’s recently-passed AI Act is being rolled out in phases over the next two years, giving regulators time to implement the new laws while businesses grapple with a new set of obligations. But how exactly some of these rules will work in practice is still unknown.