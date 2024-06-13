Virgin Galactic reverse stock split: Shares tumble as space tourism company fights to stay listed on the NYSE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, the space tourism company founded by Richard Branson, said Thursday that its board of directors has sanctioned a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. This reverse stock split is set to take effect at 5 p.m. ET on Friday (June 14, 2024), following the closure of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The primary objective of the move is to elevate the per-share market price of Virgin Galactic’s common stock to satisfy the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE.

Trading on a split-adjusted basis will begin on Monday (June 17, 2024) under the current trading symbol “SPCE,” and the new CUSIP number for the stock will be 92766K 403.

Key details of the split

Here are some of the key details of the split, according to the company: