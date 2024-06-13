A nationwide sunscreen recall is here to ruin your summer with fears of mold and fungal infections

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Popular sunscreen maker Suntegrity Skincare has issued a voluntary recall of several of its products after one was found to harbor a higher-than-acceptable microbiological mold count.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall, what products are impacted, and what to do if you have any of them. What is the reason for the recall? Suntegrity Skincare found that Lot 115BU of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation (Multiple Shades) had a higher-than-acceptable microbiological mold count for a species of fungus known as Aspergillus Sydowii. According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Aspergillus Sydowii can cause several adverse effects in people, including allergic skin reactions and related symptoms. When Aspergillus Sydowii gets into a wound or sunburned skin it can cause a primary fungal infection.

It can also cause eye infections if it comes into contact with the eye. The notice also says that anyone who has a skin infection from Aspergillus Sydowii and is also immunocompromised should be treated medically. Suntegrity Skincare says that no adverse event reports had been reported as of the time of its recall. What sunscreen products are being recalled? Suntegrity Skincare says that the following product is currently known to have the contamination:

Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation (Multiple Shades) with Lot number 115BU. However, Suntegrity Skincare says it is recalling additional lots out of an abundance of caution as the company’s investigation continues. According to a notice on Suntegrity Skincare website, those additional lots include: Ivory – 107IV (Exp 04/25) – corrected (NOT 106IV)

Nude – 107NU (Exp 06/25), 109NU (Exp 10/25)

Buff – 115BU (Exp 06/25), 117BU (Exp 10/25)

Sand – 113SA (Exp 06/25), 114SA (Exp 10/25)

Bronze – 106BR (Exp 04/25)

Mocha – 101MO (Exp 05/25) Suntegrity Skincare also provides an additional list of recalled products on the FDA’s recall page here. Where were the recalled sunscreen products sold? The recalled sunscreen products were sold at retailers and various websites across the country, including Amazon and SuntegritySkincare.com