Get a job at one of these 15 companies if you want to work with a great leadership team

While everyone knows that good or bad leadership can make or break a company, it’s hard to tell without having worked somewhere exactly what the internal company culture is like.

That’s where Comparably’s annual list of Best Leadership Teams steps in. These lists are based on anonymous ratings and feedback provided by current employees. Comparably has over 15 million employee ratings on its site, with people from more than 70,000 companies. Since everything is anonymous, it has allowed the platform to collect comprehensive data on large and smaller organizations whose internal workings can seem hard to crack. This particular list was based on ratings provided between May 13, 2023, and May 13, 2024. Large companies are considered workplaces with more than 500 employees, while small or midsize companies are anything under 500. That said, the small and midsize companies had to have at least 25 employee participants in order to be considered for this list. Coming in at the top was the Dutch academic public company Elsevier, which is located in Philadelphia. ADP, a human resources management software company located in Roseland, New Jersey, came in second.

If you’re wondering if there are any companies that the general public would recognize, Uber managed to take home the third spot, and Topgolf, which is headquartered out of Dallas, came in sixth. Here are the large companies that took home the top 15 spots: Elsevier, Philadelphia ADP, Roseland, New Jersey Uber, San Francisco Informatica, Redwood City, California Hubspot, Cambridge Topgolf, Dallas Concentrix, Newark, California RingCentral, Belmont, California Adobe, San Jose Teleperformance, Salt Lake City TaskUs, New Braunfels, Texas Elastic, San Francisco Baylor, Dallas Calix, San Jose Trustwave, Chicago Management could still use some work According to Comparably, nearly every employee who was surveyed reported that their manager needs to improve their communication skills. They were also asked to rate the overall performance of their CEO, as well as the leadership skills of their larger executive team.