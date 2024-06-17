Leaders and business owners, these 3 workplace assumptions are undermining your success­

BY Isabel Valle4 minute read

In today’s workplaces, many leaders make certain assumptions that end up undermining employee performance and the company’s bottom line. Whether you’re working in an open-plan office in Silicon Valley or bustling coworking spaces in Berlin, these silent productivity killers and workplace culture red flags are omnipresent, yet often ignored.

Have you ever walked into an office and sensed a palpable disconnect? Employees nodding along in meetings, but appearing to force their enthusiasm. Or perhaps you’ve been in feedback sessions that deflate (rather than inspire) team members, or felt the silent tension when a CEO introduces an initiative. These are the subtle signs of deeper cultural issues, and they often stem from assumptions that leaders, managers, and business owners make about their company’s workplace culture. Through my travels as a global coach and consultant, I’ve had the unique opportunity to observe these dynamics in various settings. From a sleek tech startup in Hong Kong to a high-energy marketing firm in London, the core challenges remain strikingly similar. The root of many of these issues lies in three fundamental assumptions that can significantly hinder a company’s success.

Identifying and addressing these workplace culture red flags can unlock your team’s full potential and drive significant business growth. Intrigued? Let’s dive into the top three assumptions that could be holding your team back, and how you can tackle them head-on for a more dynamic and effective workplace. 1. Assuming everyone understands the vision About 70% of employees are not actively engaged in their work and workplace, according to a Gallup poll. Leaders often assume that employees automatically understand and embrace their vision. However, without clear, ongoing communication, even the most motivated teams can drift off course. Imagine trying to navigate without a map—it’s no wonder employees can feel lost and disengaged. One sunny afternoon in Bangkok while wandering through a bustling tech startup, I witnessed this firsthand. The CEO was passionately describing their mission to revolutionize their industry, yet the team seemed disinterested and confused. Upon chatting with a few employees, it became clear they didn’t fully grasp the company’s vision. This disconnect often stems from a lack of clarity and repetition.

Leaders need to make sure that they regularly communicate their vision and align it with the team’s daily activities. Regular updates and open discussions can help reinforce the mission and keep everyone on track. Just as a sailor needs a constant bearing to stay on course, employees need continuous guidance to stay aligned with the company’s objectives. 2. Assuming that the feedback you give is always effective Did you know 65% of employees wish they had more feedback? This data from Officevibe highlights a critical gap. However, if feedback isn’t specific, timely, and actionable, it can do more harm than good. Think “coaching” instead of “criticizing.” Effective feedback should guide and inspire, not demoralize. It’s the difference between a pat on the back and a push off a cliff. During a visit to a vibrant office in Sydney, I sat in on a feedback session that felt more like a grilling than a constructive discussion. The employee left the room looking defeated, clearly more demotivated than encouraged. Feedback should be a two-way street. Creating a culture where employees feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and receiving constructive feedback can foster growth and improvement.

Regular one-on-one meetings and clear guidelines for feedback can enhance its effectiveness. Instead of one-size-fits-all criticism, consider providing tailored coaching sessions that acknowledge individual strengths and provide specific areas for improvement. This can significantly boost morale and productivity. 3. Assuming that silence means agreement Silence often hides dissatisfaction. A Harvard Business Review article referenced a corporation where more than half of its employees were reluctant to speak up with ideas or concerns. This culture of silence prevents innovation and problem-solving. When employees don’t feel safe to voice their thoughts, companies lose valuable insights and problems fester. Silence is not a sign that everything is going well—it’s a workplace culture red flag. I recall a time in a chic office in Barcelona, where despite the open-plan layout designed to encourage communication, a palpable silence hung in the air. Employees nodded along in meetings but shared their true concerns only in hushed whispers after hours. Encouraging open communication and creating a psychologically safe environment where employees feel valued and heard is crucial.

Regular town hall meetings, anonymous suggestion boxes, and an open-door policy can help to break the silence. Leaders should actively seek out and genuinely consider employee feedback, making it clear that they will not only hear out their employees’ concerns, but act on them. Breaking free from these assumptions isn’t just about improving morale—it’s about driving profits. According to Gallup, companies with engaged employees outperform others by 202%. This means a direct line between understanding, effective communication, and your bottom line. Imagine your workplace as a finely tuned orchestra. Every instrument plays in harmony because they all follow the same sheet music and receive clear feedback from the conductor. As a result, they feel confident to express their unique sounds. This is the power of addressing these silent saboteurs.