When can I download iOS 18? iPhone update timeline as beta and general release dates near

This week, Apple unveiled iOS 18, the next-generation operating system for the iPhone. The flagship feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, a layer of artificial intelligence embedded within iOS 18 itself. It will allow everything from generative image capabilities to having AI help you draft the perfect email.

But in addition to Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 is also bringing plenty of other cool features to the iPhone, including a vastly more customizable home screen, a revamped Control Center, Messages enhancements, an all-new Passwords app, and much more.

But what most people really care about is the timeline: When can you actualy download the software? The answer to that question varies depending on which version of iOS 18 you want to download. Here’s a rundown:

iOS 18 developer beta — download today

If you’re a registered iOS developer, you can download the iOS 18 developer beta today. Yep—no waiting; Apple is giving you iOS 18 right now.