When can I download iOS 18? iPhone update timeline as beta and general release dates near

This week, Apple unveiled iOS 18, the next-generation operating system for the iPhone. The flagship feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, a layer of artificial intelligence embedded within iOS 18 itself. It will allow everything from generative image capabilities to having AI help you draft the perfect email.
But in addition to Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 is also bringing plenty of other cool features to the iPhone, including a vastly more customizable home screen, a revamped Control Center, Messages enhancements, an all-new Passwords app, and much more.
But what most people really care about is the timeline: When can you actualy download the software? The answer to that question varies depending on which version of iOS 18 you want to download. Here’s a rundown:
iOS 18 developer beta — download today
If you’re a registered iOS developer, you can download the iOS 18 developer beta today. Yep—no waiting; Apple is giving you iOS 18 right now.
To access the iOS 18 developer beta all you need to do is register as a developer at developer.apple.com and pay the annual $99 developer fee, then you’ll gain access to the iOS 18 developer beta.
However, a big word of warning: If you aren’t a developer, don’t try to install the developer beta even if you are willing to pay for a developer account. Developer betas are notoriously buggy (that’s why they are a beta) since all the problems and issues in the software haven’t been ironed out yet (or even completed). Sometimes bugs can be so severe they may lead to data loss or bricking your iPhone.
In other words, there is a lot of risk with using a developer beta—risks developers understand but general users generally don’t.