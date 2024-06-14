How to solve the biggest hurdles of starting a four-day workweek

Most employees wouldn’t complain about a permanent three-day weekend. And many companies have done just that by introducing a four-day workweek . But there are businesses that still reluctant to do so due to the fear of sacrificing productivity

Back in 2022, Gartner surveyed over 3,600 job candidates globally about the innovative benefits that would attract them to a job—topping the list was the four-day workweek (63% of respondents chose this as the benefit that would most attract them to a job). And the majority of organizations that have experimented with four-day workweeks are happy with the outcomes. For instance, a 2022 to 2023 U.K. pilot program revealed that 92% of participating organizations chose to continue with a four-day workweek after the trial concluded.

Yet, many organizations believe this is too good to be true. A March 2023 Gartner survey of 139 HR leaders found that only 8% said their organization currently offered a four-day workweek. HR leaders cited three common reasons for not implementing a four-day workweek:

We’re too busy: Doubts about logistical or operational feasibility It won’t work here: A lack of leadership buy-in It won’t last: Concerns about employee performance

However, these obstacles are not as insurmountable as business leaders may initially think. Gartner has identified key best practices for implementing a four day workweek: