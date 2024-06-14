How to solve the biggest hurdles of starting a four-day workweek

Most employees wouldn’t complain about a permanent three-day weekend. And many companies have done just that by introducing a four-day workweek. But there are businesses that still reluctant to do so due to the fear of sacrificing productivity
Back in 2022, Gartner surveyed over 3,600 job candidates globally about the innovative benefits that would attract them to a job—topping the list was the four-day workweek (63% of respondents chose this as the benefit that would most attract them to a job). And the majority of organizations that have experimented with four-day workweeks are happy with the outcomes. For instance, a 2022 to 2023 U.K. pilot program revealed that 92% of participating organizations chose to continue with a four-day workweek after the trial concluded.
Yet, many organizations believe this is too good to be true. A March 2023 Gartner survey of 139 HR leaders found that only 8% said their organization currently offered a four-day workweek. HR leaders cited three common reasons for not implementing a four-day workweek:
- We’re too busy: Doubts about logistical or operational feasibility
- It won’t work here: A lack of leadership buy-in
- It won’t last: Concerns about employee performance
However, these obstacles are not as insurmountable as business leaders may initially think. Gartner has identified key best practices for implementing a four day workweek:
Challenge 1: “We’re too busy”
The idea that employees can remain just as productive with one fewer day of work is often hard for business leaders to believe. But more hours working doesn’t necessarily mean more work done. In fact, our research shows that it’s quite the opposite.
A survey conducted at our 2022 ReimagineHR conference—which polled over 3,400 global respondents—found that there is no significant correlation between time spent working and employee performance. Additionally, our March 2023 survey found that four-day workweeks can actually improve talent outcomes like employee performance, discretionary effort, engagement, and well-being.
Organizations that have successfully implemented a four-day workweek have done so by shifting how they measure performance. Rather than valuing time, they value output. To do so, companies can make small changes such as setting meeting agendas and time limits, eliminating unnecessary meetings, focusing on one task at a time (monotasking), and encouraging employees to take breaks while working.