How one of New York City’s dingiest neighborhoods became a new tech hub

I am sitting in the middle of 33rd street in Manhattan. No, not on the sidewalk, but in the middle of what used to be a street. A young woman is reading a book next to me. A kid is eating ice cream in a cone. And I am searching my brain for images of what this once-forgettable corner of Manhattan used to look like.

Some 20 years ago, this part of Manhattan was known as Penn Plaza. It came to life as commuters from all five boroughs poured out from Penn Station around 9 a.m., and it died down as they left around 5 p.m. There was a FedEx, a Sbarro pizza (still standing), an Irish pub (there are now even more), and some grab n’ go delis.

Now, after a $65 million makeover, this same area is called The Penn District, and it bills itself as a 24/7 mixed-use development that feels more Williamsburg than Midtown Manhattan. The backbone hasn’t changed. Beneath my feet lies Penn Station, otherwise known as the busiest transit hub in North America; to my left is the coliseum-like Madison Square Garden; and just a block over is the imposing Farley Building, home to the Moynihan Train Hall as well as Meta’s offices.

But where once there was a FedEx, there is now a Blue Bottle Coffee. Just next door, there is an upscale sushi bar, a hip taqueria, a Roberta’s Pizza, and an Anita Gelato, both opening this month. The surrounding buildings have been retrofitted, reskinned, and repositioned for tech giants like Meta, Amazon, and Apple, all of which have offices there. And the stretch of 33rd street where I am sitting—between 7th and 8th Avenue—has become a pedestrian oasis called Plaza 33, complete with a swooping new entrance to MSG and Penn Station.