How IBM invented the smartphone, then abandoned it

In October 1994, I reviewed a new gizmo for InfoWorld, a prominent tech newsweekly. The device in question—the result of a collaboration between IBM and wireless carrier BellSouth—was a mobile phone known as Simon. Like all 1994 cellphones, it was a brick-like behemoth. But the reason InfoWorld cared about it was because it was also a handheld computer. Its tiny touchscreen interface let you access and send email, manage your calendar, take notes, and—whoop-de-doo!—send faxes.

I spent much of my story detailing Simon’s many shortcomings, from its unwieldy touchscreen QWERTY keyboard (which required you to rotate the phone 90 degrees to type) to its sluggish performance (which sometimes left you waiting 10 seconds for anything to happen). However, I was open-minded enough to declare the hybrid phone/personal digital assistant “unique” and concluded that “adventurous mobile workers” might find it worthwhile. I just wish I’d been prescient enough to realize that it was the first product in a new category that would someday eclipse even the PC in epoch-shifting significance: the smartphone. The Simon phone was taller, skinnier, and thicker than later smartphones. [Photo: Bcos47/Wikimedia Commons] 1994 was like that. On multiple fronts, personal technology was evolving very quickly. Sometimes the payoff was obvious and immediate; in other instances, it would take years or even decades to play out. And in still additional cases, developments that seemed historic didn’t lead much of anywhere.

So much happened in 1994 that we could have run three times the number of stories without running out of fodder. For example, Iomega’s Zip disk, the QR code, the web banner ad, and the browser cookie all debuted that year. In an early e-commerce breakthrough, you could order a pizza from your web browser, at least if you lived within delivery range of one particular Pizza Hut in Santa Cruz, California. Intel discovered that its Pentium chip had an obscure malfunction that (very occasionally) led to math glitches—one of the first instances of faulty technology making headlines. And Jeff Bezos founded a company called Cadabra, which he rechristened Amazon long before it started shipping books to customers the following year. I could go on. But instead, I’ll return to the Simon phone. It represented the commercialization of a tech demo created by IBMer Frank Canova, first shown publicly at the COMDEX trade show in Las Vegas on November 24, 1992. (I attended the conference and wish I could say I remember seeing Canova’s prototype, which was known as “Sweetspot.”) IBM took the better part of two years to turn the idea into a working product, which was delayed by software bugs and finally went on sale at BellSouth dealers in August 1994. (For more details on all this—including some internal IBM documents—I direct you to this nifty Simon history site.) At the time, cellphones of any kind hadn’t achieved ubiquity, at least in the U.S.; even the following year, I still remember being startled by how many passersby I saw using them during a visit to London. Turning one into a networked computing device was wildly ambitious. IBM had to figure out a user interface that would fit onto Simon’s tiny-but-tall display. It had to decide which features were essential (a calendar made the grade, but a spreadsheet did not). It had to shuttle email over a 1G network, well before email services were designed with wireless communications in mind. The company even came up with a primordial form of predictive typing to help facilitate text input.

IBM did punt on certain aspects of the project. Rereading my review, I see that I dinged the Simon device for lacking cut-and-paste functionality, something that struck me as table stakes for any computing platform. What I didn’t know then was even the iPhone would do without that convenience for its first two years on the market. Evaluating the device for the business-minded InfoWorld, I wasn’t expected to give points for sheer audacity. Nor did we cut IBM and BellSouth any slack for the severe constraints they had to contend with. Back then, I didn’t know that later smartphones would have high-resolution color screens, PC-class processors and storage, and more cellular bandwidth than they knew what to do with. Did I mention multiple cameras, sensors such as GPS, and all the other features we now take for granted? BellSouth reportedly sold 50,000 Simons before discontinuing the phone in February 1995. By modern standards, that might sound like failure. (In 2023, according to IDC data, Apple sold that many iPhones every couple of hours.) Still, given the bleeding-edge nature of the $899 device, it doesn’t feel like abject failure to me. Sadly, there would be no Simon II: IBM began work on a smaller second-generation model, code-named “Neon,” but abandoned it before release.