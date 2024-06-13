LinkedIn Learning adds more AI-powered coaching features

LinkedIn worked closely with instructors including chartered psychologist Gemma Leigh Roberts and business professor and strategy expert Anil K. Gupta to train AI based on their LinkedIn Learning courses, LinkedIn posts, and some of their other published work, enabling the bots to offer instantaneous tips of the kind those instructors would offer in a coaching session.

“Once we had that, we worked with them pretty closely with them to make sure that they were happy with the responses,” says Hari Srinivasan, VP of product at LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

The AI is calibrated to avoid answering a question from a particular instructor’s point of view if it’s outside their area of expertise, and Srinivasan says it can be updated over time to cover more topics that frequently come up in user questions. And users can consult the AI versions of multiple instructors to answers that are useful to them and, perhaps, keep coming back to those whose answers best align with their needs, just as they would with a human coach or instructor.