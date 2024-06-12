Workplace loneliness is on the rise, especially among people working virtually

As technology further seeps its way into the workplace, from Zoom meetings to AI chat systems, it’s easy to feel lonely. For those suffering under the solitude of work, you’re not alone: A new Gallup study suggests that employee loneliness is on the rise.

For its 2024 State of the Global Workplace, Gallup published a mass survey of workers through its Gallup World Poll. Studying the mental health conditions of workers throughout the previous year, researchers found that 20% of workers experienced loneliness “a lot” the previous day. That means 1 in 5 workers express feelings of loneliness.

“All of this is important for us to understand because loneliness is really like a disease,” Heather Barrett, director of Gallup’s Workplace Practice team, said in a webinar. “We may very well be in the midst of a loneliness pandemic here, even as we’re experiencing meaningful gains in other areas of human progress and productivity.

Barrett connected this rising loneliness to the growth in AI: “There’s a bit of an irony to reflect on as we see technology becoming more conversant and conversational, while people are becoming more lonely.”