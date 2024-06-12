Le Creuset is releasing a limited Pokémon Collection in July, but it could be hard to catch ’em all

Now here’s a collab no one saw coming. Le Creuset, the French-Belgian cookware brand, has partnered with Pokémon for a pocket monster-themed line of bowls, plates, mugs, and cooking pots.

The cookware collection will include familiar Le Creuset products updated with Pokémon iconography, like a yellow cast-iron Cocotte cooking pot with an illustration of classic Pokémon Pikachu’s tail, and a black Marmite pot with outlines of other original Pokémon like Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, on its lid. The base of the yellow kettle is decorated with silhouetted illustrations of Pikachu running.

Le Creuset’s Pokémon Collection will be released in Japan, South Africa, and other regions in Asia and Oceania in two drops, July and November 2024.

[Image: ©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.]

Outlines of Pickachu, Snorlax, and the three original starter Pokémon—Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Squirtle—are also featured on colored stacking mugs, plates, and rice bowls that come in sets of five. Two plates in the Le Creuset x Pokémon collection depict Poké Balls, which characters use in the Nintendo game to catch and store their Pokémon.