The 3 key money moves to make during your peak earning years

Your late thirties are often when you start earning the big bucks—or at least enough bucks. Gone are the days when you had to grocery shop with a calculator or pay for gas with couch-cushion change. You have entered your peak-earning years, reaching a new level of financial ease and security —which can make it very easy to unintentionally increase your spending.

But getting to your peak-earning years is an excellent time to focus on putting your money to work for you, rather than just letting it change your lifestyle. Here are some of the best money moves to make as you approach the peak of Mount Income.

Keep an eye on your debt-to-income ratio

Lenders use your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio as one of the major factors for deciding whether to extend you a loan. This ratio is the percentage of your gross monthly income that you pay toward your debt.

For example, let’s say you have a gross monthly income of $8,000 and you pay $1,400 per month for your mortgage, $725 per month for your car loan, $325 per month for your student loan, and $150 per month for your minimum credit card payments, for total monthly debt payments of $2,600. ($1,400 + $725 + $325 + $150 = $2,600)