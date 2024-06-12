What ’80s movies got right and wrong about living with AI

Many of us seemed to have already fallen in love with our iPhones well before Spike Jonze’s techno-love story Her took that concept all the way. On its tenth anniversary last fall, Her attracted plenty of fresh analysis about its prophetic vision—a world where everyday interactions with AI go far beyond asking Siri for directions. (More recent discussions about the film tend to revolve around whether OpenAI execs “borrowed” Scarlett Johansson’s voice for their GPT-4o.) But our visions of the AI future didn’t go mainstream with Her. It happened back in the era of spandex, neon, and eight-bit computer graphics: Yes, I’m talking about the ‘80s.
The notion of advanced robots with human-like intelligence dates back at least to Samuel Butler’s 1872 novel, Erewhon, and persisted for decades after with the robo-workers in Metropolis and the killbots of Westworld and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Only in the 1980s, though, did AI characters and motifs explode in popularity. The dying days of the Cold War inspired some filmmakers to imagine nuclear apocalypses either hastened or fully driven by AI, while the rise of personal computing nudged others in comparatively mundane directions. Whatever their provenance, the breadth of AI use cases in ‘80s entertainment reveals that decade as the moment when our paranoia and fascination around living with this technology came into full bloom. We never seem to stop talking about AI these days but the conversation first heated up back in the era of Max Headroom.
Some of these depictions, however, proved more accurate than others.
What the 1980s got right about living with AI
1. We do, indeed, interact with AI all the time
Throw a rock in the 2015 world depicted in 1989’s Back to the Future 2 and you’re bound to hit a piece of smart tech. Even when ‘80s flicks missed the mark on specific future technologies, they still carried a prescient whiff of what was coming—mainly, that AI would be everywhere. No hydratable pizzas or hover boards necessarily, but plenty of talking to responsive screens. AI ubiquity in these films extends far beyond consumer electronics, though, and into the professional sphere—where the police precincts are getting populated by RoboCops. While AI has not yet displaced too many jobs in 2024, it’s already become all-too-prevalent in surveillance and cybersecurity, and has crept into many other fields as well.
2. They are starting to get more conversational
Setting aside its legally dubious vocal resemblance to the star of Her, GPT-4o is just the latest talking AI to flap its virtual gums with flare. The shift to conversational AI has only just begun, but we’re already closer to the natural-sounding replicants of Blade Runner, and the incorrigible sassafras of KITT from Knight Rider, than we are to the monotonous bleep-blorps of yore.
3. We outsource even creative tasks to AI
A viral post on X from earlier this year succinctly summed up how a lot of creatives are feeling in 2024: “I want AI to do my laundry and dishes so that I can do art and writing,” wrote author Joanna Maciejewska, “not for AI to do my art and writing so that I can do my laundry and dishes.”
Not everyone feels that way, however, as the advent of dream-weaving generative-AI like Sora finds champions in Hollywood, even as it rattles many others. Goofy ‘80s comedy Electric Dreams predicted the day when humans with a creativity deficit would outsource art-making to AI. In it, lovestruck loser Miles gives his sentient PC Edgar directions for writing a song he can pass off as his own to impress a violinist love interest. “Use words like ‘hug’ ‘hold’, ‘kiss on my lips’, ‘tears on her pillow’—it doesn’t matter, they just need to rhyme,” Miles says, pioneering how people would later use apps like AIVA and Riffusion. Those apps probably won’t deliver the goods like Edgar, though, who ends up with a slinky slow jam that sounds suspiciously like a Culture Club song.