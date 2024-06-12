What ’80s movies got right and wrong about living with AI

Many of us seemed to have already fallen in love with our iPhones well before Spike Jonze’s techno-love story Her took that concept all the way . On its tenth anniversary last fall, Her attracted plenty of fresh analysis about its prophetic vision—a world where everyday interactions with AI go far beyond asking Siri for directions. (More recent discussions about the film tend to revolve around whether OpenAI execs “borrowed” Scarlett Johansson’s voice for their GPT-4o.) But our visions of the AI future didn’t go mainstream with Her. It happened back in the era of spandex, neon, and eight-bit computer graphics: Yes, I’m talking about the ‘80s.

The notion of advanced robots with human-like intelligence dates back at least to Samuel Butler’s 1872 novel, Erewhon, and persisted for decades after with the robo-workers in Metropolis and the killbots of Westworld and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Only in the 1980s, though, did AI characters and motifs explode in popularity. The dying days of the Cold War inspired some filmmakers to imagine nuclear apocalypses either hastened or fully driven by AI, while the rise of personal computing nudged others in comparatively mundane directions. Whatever their provenance, the breadth of AI use cases in ‘80s entertainment reveals that decade as the moment when our paranoia and fascination around living with this technology came into full bloom. We never seem to stop talking about AI these days but the conversation first heated up back in the era of Max Headroom.

Some of these depictions, however, proved more accurate than others.

What the 1980s got right about living with AI

1. We do, indeed, interact with AI all the time

Throw a rock in the 2015 world depicted in 1989’s Back to the Future 2 and you’re bound to hit a piece of smart tech. Even when ‘80s flicks missed the mark on specific future technologies, they still carried a prescient whiff of what was coming—mainly, that AI would be everywhere. No hydratable pizzas or hover boards necessarily, but plenty of talking to responsive screens. AI ubiquity in these films extends far beyond consumer electronics, though, and into the professional sphere—where the police precincts are getting populated by RoboCops. While AI has not yet displaced too many jobs in 2024, it’s already become all-too-prevalent in surveillance and cybersecurity, and has crept into many other fields as well.